Newnan, GA

Cynthia Bennett named 2023 Citizen of the Year

Longtime Cowetan Cynthia Bennett was named the 2023 Coweta Citizen of the Year at a gala banquet Thursday at the Newnan Centre. The Citizen of the Year Award, hosted by the Kiwanis Clubs of Coweta County, recognizes a Cowetan who has shown outstanding leadership and citizenship in the community and who has demonstrated exemplary vision, civic pride and a strong commitment to a better Coweta.
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
Coweta Sheriff’s Office Receives Yamaha Wolverine To Enhance Search-And-Rescue Operations

Sometimes law enforcement officers need to do their jobs in places that a standard police car cannot go. Thanks to a partnership with Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has an extra vehicle for some difficult and even life-or-death situations. The department recently took delivery of a brand-new custom Yamaha Wolverine ® X4 1000 side-by-side off-road vehicle, a most unique addition to its fleet that can help officers who need to get off the beaten track.
Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life

The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter. The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.
McDonough Pastor shares progression being made for Malachi Project

McDONOUGH — Terrell "Terry" Scott III is very happy with the progression being made at the site of his outreach program to provide after-school care and mentoring programs to children in the McDonough community. Scott, the founder of the River Refuge nonprofit and senior pastor at Passion-Life Church, was...
Grantville to settle lawsuit against prior administration

At their meeting on Monday, Grantville City Council members approved settling a lawsuit filed by Javier Garcia, the former chief of police. “We are resolving issues from the past administration,” Mayor Richard Proctor said after the meeting. Garcia was appointed as chief of Grantville Police Department in July 2014....
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
Andrew Franklin Lever

Andrew Franklin Lever, known as Franklin to his family and friends in Columbia, South Carolina, Crazy Legs Lever as a runner at Eau Claire High School, Frank when he came to Atlanta to work for Delta Air Lines in 1969, Uncle Frank to many nieces and nephews - some by blood relation and some by friendship, Franko to many friends Boudreaux and Bocephus to others and Frank My Love to his wife Beth, left this world on Monday January 23, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March

Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement

A new era is about to begin at Toyota. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
