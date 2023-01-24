Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Cynthia Bennett named 2023 Citizen of the Year
Longtime Cowetan Cynthia Bennett was named the 2023 Coweta Citizen of the Year at a gala banquet Thursday at the Newnan Centre. The Citizen of the Year Award, hosted by the Kiwanis Clubs of Coweta County, recognizes a Cowetan who has shown outstanding leadership and citizenship in the community and who has demonstrated exemplary vision, civic pride and a strong commitment to a better Coweta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
The Citizen Online
Coweta Sheriff’s Office Receives Yamaha Wolverine To Enhance Search-And-Rescue Operations
Sometimes law enforcement officers need to do their jobs in places that a standard police car cannot go. Thanks to a partnership with Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has an extra vehicle for some difficult and even life-or-death situations. The department recently took delivery of a brand-new custom Yamaha Wolverine ® X4 1000 side-by-side off-road vehicle, a most unique addition to its fleet that can help officers who need to get off the beaten track.
The Citizen Online
Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life
The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp orders state of emergency due to 'unlawful' protests; 1,000 National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to protests last weekend through downtown Atlanta that left a cop car burned and several buildings damaged. The governor's order makes 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops readily available to respond to "unlawful assemblage, overt threats...
WTVM
Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter. The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough Pastor shares progression being made for Malachi Project
McDONOUGH — Terrell "Terry" Scott III is very happy with the progression being made at the site of his outreach program to provide after-school care and mentoring programs to children in the McDonough community. Scott, the founder of the River Refuge nonprofit and senior pastor at Passion-Life Church, was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County Police Behavioral Health Unit responds to crisis calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tense moments on the roof of a home in Gwinnett County happened this week as an emotionally disturbed man climbed on top of someone’s home and refused to come down. “I’m not taking you to jail today. None of these officers are taking...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville to settle lawsuit against prior administration
At their meeting on Monday, Grantville City Council members approved settling a lawsuit filed by Javier Garcia, the former chief of police. “We are resolving issues from the past administration,” Mayor Richard Proctor said after the meeting. Garcia was appointed as chief of Grantville Police Department in July 2014....
Marietta police sends warning after buyer purchases stolen dirt bike from online marketplace
MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is sending a warning after a young man accidentally bought a stolen bike online. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Marietta police says a young man bought a dirt bike several days ago. Officials later learned that...
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
Authorities search for Henry County 14-year-old who disappeared 2 weeks ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Stockbridge police has asked the public to help locate a teen who disappeared two weeks ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 14-year-old Christian Castro, who left his home on Cobblestone Boulevard in Stockbridge on Jan 12th.
Newnan Times-Herald
Andrew Franklin Lever
Andrew Franklin Lever, known as Franklin to his family and friends in Columbia, South Carolina, Crazy Legs Lever as a runner at Eau Claire High School, Frank when he came to Atlanta to work for Delta Air Lines in 1969, Uncle Frank to many nieces and nephews - some by blood relation and some by friendship, Franko to many friends Boudreaux and Bocephus to others and Frank My Love to his wife Beth, left this world on Monday January 23, 2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Decatur police: Nine puppies found abandoned overnight in dog park
DECATUR, Ga. — Several puppies are looking for the ‘paw’fect home after authorities say they were left to fend for themselves in a dog park in Decatur. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Decatur Police Department says nine furry friends were left...
Victim of Cobb County Taco Mac shooting was father of 1-year-old, grandmother says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The grandmother of the victim of a shooting outside of the Cobb County Taco Mac says she does not know why his coworker would shoot him, she told Channel 2′s Michele Newell. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the...
At least 150 dogs at risk for euthanasia as DeKalb shelter deals with extreme overcrowding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The LifeLine Animal Project is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to extreme shelter overcrowding in DeKalb County. LifeLine said 150 dogs need to find homes in the next seven days, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia House Representative for District 75 Resigns, Special Election to Fill Vacancy in March
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on March 21, 2023, in Clayton County for Georgia House District 75 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Representative Mike Glanton. A run-off, if needed, shall be held on April 18, 2023. Qualifying for the special election shall be held at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office at 2 MLK Jr. Drive, Suite 802, Floyd West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
Henry County Daily Herald
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
