Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Salem LB Chris Cole's stock continues to rise, talks Virginia and visits

Chris Cole's stock continues to rise. The 2024 linebacker from Salem (Va.) has seen several programs offer recently including: West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt. "It feels great to be blessed to have all these opportunities," said Cole. " I just continue to try to keep getting stronger, faster and keep doing what I'm doing. It has been a little overwhelming but it's been very exciting since the process has been picking up lately. I'm just super excited for it."
SALEM, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech "Increasing the Gap" for Three-Star WR Lamar Booker Jr

Virginia Tech is looking to put together another strong class out of Richmond after doing well there in the 2023 class. A key piece to building that may be three-star WR Lamar Booker Jr who told us that he had a "great" visit for Monday night's Big Dawg Junior Day surrounding the VT men's basketballs 78-75 win over Duke.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

How Virginia Tech Found Their Offensive Mojo vs Duke

It’s no secret that the Virginia Tech offense was struggling to produce at a strong enough level from just before the New Year through the midway point of January. Tech had dropped seven in a row, all to ACC competition before Monday’s 78-75 win over Duke. A few concerning offensive numbers plagued the Hokies in that extended skid.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Radford wins two close ones against Carroll County

Two of the area’s better boys basketball teams went at it this week, first in Hillsville and then back in Radford. Wednesday night, Radford overcame a cold shooting first quarter to edge Carroll County, 50-44. It was the second win of the week for Rick Cormany’s Bobcats over Anthony...
RADFORD, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Martinsville, January 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MARTINSVILLE, VA
thestokesnews.com

Bennett signs with Ferrum College

DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
FERRUM, VA
WDBJ7.com

School districts look to fill hundreds of teacher positions at job fair

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are looking to fill hundreds of jobs across Southwest Virginia. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting job fair is taking place this...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke gets first glimpse at future Eureka Recreation Center

ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Why mail delivery has been sporadic for some residents in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country. But is working to fix the issue right away. As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time. “I was having this...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night

On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
ROANOKE, VA

