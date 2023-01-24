Read full article on original website
WITN
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges after Highway 11 stop
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. Pitt County deputies say it happened Tuesday as they were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11, north of Greenville. They said a car was spotted heading south on Memorial Drive...
wcti12.com
Pitt County authorities stop 16-year-old with guns, drugs
Pitt County — A Pitt County teen was stopped by authorities for driving in an unsafe manner and two guns along with drugs were found in the vehicle. According to authorities, on Jan. 24, Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with Deputies from the Patrol Division were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North.
wcti12.com
Dog found in abandoned house; safe after being removed
NEW BERN, Craven County — A father dog has been located and is safe thanks to Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services. Authorities had previously rescued the mother and her puppies from the abandoned house that had been involved in a fire. According to the Animal Protective Services Facebook page, they were able to capture the father dog Thursday morning. He was hiding below the floor in a crawl space.
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
wcti12.com
Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
WITN
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
wcti12.com
Chocowinity police release new photos of breaking and entering suspect
CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — Authorities in Chocowinity released new photos of a suspect in a recent breaking and entering case. It all happened back on January 17, 2023 at the Choco Tobacco House on Highway 17 in Chocowinity. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving the area.
roanokebeacon.com
Police respond to more gunshots in Plymouth
Shooting incidents resurfaced last week in several Plymouth locations — including at an East Main street residence where gunfire has become somewhat common in recent months. Police department officers responded to four “shots fired” calls reported at 505 East Main street, nearby Crowell Street and on Winesett Circle and Luvera Street.
wcti12.com
Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges, under $250,000 bond
GRIFTON, Pitt County — A Grifton man was arrested and charged with heroin and cocaine possession after an investigation by law enforcement. Five count possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin (roughly 52.5 grams) Two counts possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (22.3 grams) Maintaining...
wcti12.com
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
WNCT
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Classes on Camp Lejune help service members stay …. A special set of classes is making sure service members onboard Camp Lejeune...
wcti12.com
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer leaves employee in critical condition
BEAUFORT COUNTY - An employee of a boat manufacturer, Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair in Beaufort County, remains in critical condition at an area burn center after a fire that destroyed part of the business. Firefighters were called Friday to Pamlico Boat east of Washington. County Emergency Management Director Chris...
WITN
Craven County Crime Stoppers
Craven County Crime Stopper’s mission is to reduce crime in your area. Craven County citizens are helping make Craven County a safer place to live, play and work. Crimestoppers is a proven, effective method of helping law enforcement authorities bring criminals to justice. Nationwide, the conviction rate for arrests made with the assistance of Crimestopper tips is more than 98%. It works because citizens provide the police with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of crime offenders.
wcti12.com
Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
WITN
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
WITN
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing arson and child abuse charges after police say she set fire to her apartment while her young children were inside. Mykia Hardy is charged with first degree arson and two counts of child abuse. Greenville police said the fire happened shortly...
WITN
Washington police bust two men after traffic stop
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop last Wednesday. Washington police said they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and pulled it over in the Days Inn parking lot on Carolina Avenue. Police said one of the people was seen throwing contraband from...
wcti12.com
Beaufort authorities arrest fentanyl dealer
Beaufort County — Jaquan Kinlaw, 26, is behind bars after being arrested and charged with intent to sell multiple drugs. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jaquan Kinlaw, 26 years of age, of 3911 Hwy 17 North in Washington.
Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
