Washington County, NC

wcti12.com

Pitt County authorities stop 16-year-old with guns, drugs

Pitt County — A Pitt County teen was stopped by authorities for driving in an unsafe manner and two guns along with drugs were found in the vehicle. According to authorities, on Jan. 24, Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with Deputies from the Patrol Division were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Dog found in abandoned house; safe after being removed

NEW BERN, Craven County — A father dog has been located and is safe thanks to Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services. Authorities had previously rescued the mother and her puppies from the abandoned house that had been involved in a fire. According to the Animal Protective Services Facebook page, they were able to capture the father dog Thursday morning. He was hiding below the floor in a crawl space.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Police respond to more gunshots in Plymouth

Shooting incidents resurfaced last week in several Plymouth locations — including at an East Main street residence where gunfire has become somewhat common in recent months. Police department officers responded to four “shots fired” calls reported at 505 East Main street, nearby Crowell Street and on Winesett Circle and Luvera Street.
PLYMOUTH, NC
wcti12.com

Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges, under $250,000 bond

GRIFTON, Pitt County — A Grifton man was arrested and charged with heroin and cocaine possession after an investigation by law enforcement. Five count possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin (roughly 52.5 grams) Two counts possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (22.3 grams) Maintaining...
GRIFTON, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Who is the Bertie County sheriff?

WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Classes on Camp Lejune help service members stay …. A special set of classes is making sure service members onboard Camp Lejeune...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop

BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
BRIDGETON, NC
WITN

Craven County Crime Stoppers

Craven County Crime Stopper’s mission is to reduce crime in your area. Craven County citizens are helping make Craven County a safer place to live, play and work. Crimestoppers is a proven, effective method of helping law enforcement authorities bring criminals to justice. Nationwide, the conviction rate for arrests made with the assistance of Crimestopper tips is more than 98%. It works because citizens provide the police with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of crime offenders.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons

NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

New DMV plate agency in Hertford County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County. The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington police bust two men after traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop last Wednesday. Washington police said they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and pulled it over in the Days Inn parking lot on Carolina Avenue. Police said one of the people was seen throwing contraband from...
WASHINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Beaufort authorities arrest fentanyl dealer

Beaufort County — Jaquan Kinlaw, 26, is behind bars after being arrested and charged with intent to sell multiple drugs. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jaquan Kinlaw, 26 years of age, of 3911 Hwy 17 North in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
WASHINGTON, NC

