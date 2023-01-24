Read full article on original website
Jennifer Coolidge Through the Years: From ‘Legally Blonde’ to ‘The White Lotus’
Still a rising star! Jennifer Coolidge has been a Hollywood staple for years — but The White Lotus gave her a place to shine even brighter. The Massachusetts native made her first television appearance on Seinfeld before scoring her big break in 1999's American Pie. The coming-of-age movie spawned three sequels — and Coolidge wouldn't […]
Collider
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Craig Mazin on Casting Nick Offerman as Survivalist Bill
HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is chock full of spectacular performances, including from Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman as survivalist Bill. Although The Last of Us is a video game adaptation, and many remember his introduction in the game to be loud and bombastic, the series takes a more intimate approach.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
ComicBook
SNL Fans Baffled by Sharon Stone's Unannounced Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023, and it featured an array of exciting cameos. The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza hosted the show with Sam Smith as the musical guest, and Plaza went back to her roots as an NBC page and even reunited with her Parks and Rec co-star, Amy Poehler. While Poehler's cameo made a lot of sense considering her connection to Plaza, there was another cameo that had SNL fans a little confused (but also extremely delighted). Sharon Stone, the iconic actor known for Basic Instinct and Casino, popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria." While this may seem random, it actually makes perfect sense...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
NME
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”
Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'
Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End With Season 14 at CBS
“NCIS: Los Angeles” is coming to a close. CBS announced on Friday that the currently airing 14th season of the drama would be its last, with the series finale set to air on May 14. The series premiered in 2009 as the second installation of the “NCIS” franchise, preceded by the still-running “NCIS” and followed by “NCIS: New Orleans,” which ran from 2014 to 2021, and “NCIS: Hawaiʻi,” which premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its second season. “NCIS: Sydney” is set to premiere this year. Set in the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending...
J-Lo in ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ ‘Poker Face’ with Natasha Lyonne & more: The week’s best movies and TV shows
This week’s new movie and TV releases include the return of Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” and the TV show “Poker Face,” starring Natasha Lyonne as a wise-cracking, friendly drifter who has an uncanny ability to immediately know if someone is lying. The new Fox series “Accused” has a new cast each week with someone on trial for a crime and “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill co-wrote “You People,” a new Netflix comedy about a Los Angeles interracial couple and the culture clash of their families.
ComicBook
Richard Gere Says One of His Movies Deserves More Praise Than It Got
Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.
Mel Brooks' History Of The World, Part II TV Show: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Hulu Comedy
More than 40 years after the original movie was released, History of the World, Part II is coming to Hulu with a special four-night comedy event.
Accused Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Fox's Crime Anthology Series Before
Here's where you may have seen the stars of Fox's Accused before.
Popculture
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
‘Fancy Dance’ Review: Lily Gladstone in Native American Filmmaker Erica Tremblay’s First-Rate Feature Debut
Cloaking a family drama in crime-film conventions, the plot of Native American filmmaker Erica Tremblay’s exceptional directorial debut concerns a young woman’s disappearance from an Oklahoma reservation and her family’s urgent attempts to locate her. At the same time, Fancy Dance presents a broader narrative that emphasizes the connections that sustain families, communities and tribal nations, even when confronted with a legacy of disenfranchisement. Tremblay’s film validates the varied expressions of that experience with an affirming account of resilience and hope that sparkles with authentic performances, sensitive scripting and a genuine sense of place that resonate well after the final...
Jersey Buzz: NJ's Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd to guest star in Hulu series
New Jersey natives Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will guest star on season three of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.”
