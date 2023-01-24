Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Rural struggles: Teachers ‘live in a poverty level’
Many across America face concerns from a lack of technological infrastructure to the economic state of their rural school districts.
bestcolleges.com
These Colleges Were Just Awarded Grants to Boost Student Success Rates
The federal dollars will help students meet basic needs and create more affordable textbook options. The Department of Education announced $30 million in new awards going to colleges and universities. The list includes a variety of state schools, private institutions, and community colleges. Fifteen institutions will receive funds to create...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I strongly support Summit School District’s equity policy
The resolution passed unanimously by Summit School District in October that was so hotly contested at the Jan. 12 school board meeting states, “Summit School District Board of Education reaffirms its commitment to policies that support and represent the diverse people and families in our communities and opposes any action by the Colorado State Board of Education to remove or limit the representation of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people in K-3 grade-level standards …”
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.
wonkhe.com
Higher Education Postcard – Royal Agricultural University
You do know where Cirencester is, right? Midway between Gloucester and Swindon. There. Saved you a Google. On 14 November 1842, Mr Robert Jeffreys-Brown addressed a meeting of the Fairford and Chichester Farmer’s Club, taking as his topic “On the advantages of a specific education for agricultural pursuits”. Here’s his start, as the Berkshire Chronicle of 21 January 1843 reported it:
boldsky.com
Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
Morgan State University to offer new scholarships for undocumented immigrants
BALTIMORE -- Undocumented students seeking a higher education sometimes struggle to find the funds to make their dreams come true.But Morgan State University is now offering scholarships to make those dreams obtainable.After recording its largest enrollment ever of more than 9,100 students, Morgan State University has noticed a spike in international students. In just over a year, the university gained an extra 5% of international students. Now, Morgan State University is extending a hand to undocumented immigrants who want to earn a degree.The university is partnering with TheDream.US to offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students.They will receive $33,000 over the course of...
kidsinthehouse.com
Best Courses For Teachers Working With Children
As a teacher, nothing is more important than learning about child development behavior and mental health, ways you can properly support children, and methods to help boost their confidence. With the right courses, teachers can be better equipped to provide the best education possible for their students. Here are five...
Government Technology
Does Learning Loss Call for Overhaul of Ed Research, Data?
(TNS) — The Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Education's primary research arm, today launched a $7 million project to identify and quickly scale up effective practices to help students recover academically from pandemic disruptions. The LEARN network, for Leveraging Evidence to Accelerate Recovery Nationwide, is one...
