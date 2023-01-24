BALTIMORE -- Undocumented students seeking a higher education sometimes struggle to find the funds to make their dreams come true.But Morgan State University is now offering scholarships to make those dreams obtainable.After recording its largest enrollment ever of more than 9,100 students, Morgan State University has noticed a spike in international students. In just over a year, the university gained an extra 5% of international students. Now, Morgan State University is extending a hand to undocumented immigrants who want to earn a degree.The university is partnering with TheDream.US to offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students.They will receive $33,000 over the course of...

