Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
Self-Cleaning Public Restrooms? Yes, and in Downtown Grand Rapids
This would be any homeowner's dream, a self cleaning toilet or bathroom. So sweet!. Well, they are coming to downtown Grand Rapids! Okay, not for a home but they will be Self Cleaning Public Restrooms!. There has always been an issue in cities when you have to go. Where do...
Buddy’s Pizza Opening Second Location in the Grand Rapids Area
It was 75 years ago that we were introduced to a new style of pizza -- Detroit Style Pizza. And it all began in the motor city at Buddy's Rendezvous Pizzeria on Six Mile and Conant Street on Detroit's eastside. Soon Buddy's Pizza will be opening up a second Grand Rapids area location -- in Walker!
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Talking, Self-Cleaning, All-Season Bathroom Coming to Grand Rapids Park
A new, high-tech, public restroom is coming to a Grand Rapids City Park. The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department shared that a new all-season, self-cleaning bathroom arrived at Heartside Park this week. Heartside Park is close to downtown Grand Rapids at 301 Ionia Ave SW. Heartside Park...
This Adorable Dome Home in Pullman, Michigan is a Step Above Glamping
If glamping is a step above camping, then this Airbnb is a step above glamping. This 'dome home' is about 25 minutes from Lake Michigan and it's simply adorable. Britteny is the highly-rated Airbnb host of this cute little dome home in Pullman, Michigan. Pullman is about 20 miles south of Holland on Michigan's west side.
Up for a Project? Lakefront Michigan Mansion for Sale Could Be STUNNING with Some TLC
Warning: Some of the paint jobs on the walls and ceilings are REALLY something... That said, this Battle Creek mansion for sale could be absolutely beautiful if someone is willing to fix it up! Plus, it's lakefront!. The 8,480-square-foot, nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home sits on more than 2 acres and has...
Take Your Valentine To The Kalamazoo State Theatre For A Once in A Lifetime ‘Date At The State’
It's that time of year that romance is in the air, and you're likely scouring West Michigan for the perfect opportunity to show that special someone that you care about them. But if you think grabbing flowers, chocolates or a teddy bear is going to do the trick, you must be new around here.
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
Dirtbags Put the Opening of DirtBag Brewing In Jeopardy
West Michigan is the home of Beer City, USA, so our love of craft brews runs deep. But unfortunately for one West Michigan brewery, some absolute jerks could have put the opening of an upcoming destination brewery into jeopardy. For the past seven years, on evenings, weekends, and days off, Ryan Long has been building his dream - DirtBag Brewing which is located along the Kal Haven trail in Gobles.
Watch Out For Slippery Roads – Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tomorrow
Wintry weather is returning to West Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan 5a.m. through 10p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are predicted for Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, and Van Buren counties. According...
Jeopardy Star Ken Jennings Tweets His Love For Gerald R. Ford International Airport
When you're heading out on a trip, you have only a handful of ways that you can travel. Hit the road, take a bus, or maybe you could catch a plane. While Grand Rapids own Gerald R. Ford International Airport doesn't have a flight to every destination on the planet, it has lots of options to get you in and out of West Michigan to your final destination.
This “Skrunkly” Dearest Kitty, Kringle, Needs a Loving Home
Meet Kringle, the cutest, skrunkly lil' kitty you'll ever meet!. Kringle is ready to steal your heart with his crinkly ears and many talents. He has learned the trick "spin" and we are also working on "fist bump". Kringle is VERY food motivated so teaching him tricks is pretty easy! Entertaining and snuggling staff may be his go-to activity, but working hard in the biscuit factory is a close second. Give him a fluffy bed and he'll get to work making biscuits right away!
New Founders KBS Barrel Aged Flavor Will Get You Chocolate Cherry Wasted
Michigan is home to so many great breweries. Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids is known for its popular Kentucky Breakfast Stout (KBS). Founders describes KBS as a big imperial stout brewed with a massive amount of coffee and chocolate and then bourbon barrel-aged to perfection, incredibly silky and full-bodied with notes of vanilla, cocoa, roasted coffee, and charred oak.
New Asian Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids and They’re Giving Away Free Boba For a Year
A new Asian restaurant and Boba shop has announced its grand opening - and you could win Boba for a year!. Toastn' Tea Asian Restaurant Comes to East Beltline. Toastn' Tea has been in its soft opening phase for a little over a month. The new eatery is located at 2500 E Beltline Ave SE suite F, across from Woodland Mall.
Wyoming Rogers High School Graduate Jamahal Is a UFC Champion
It's amazing what one can accomplish when a person puts their mind to it and a local man from Wyoming, Michigan, has done it by becoming a UFC Champion. After the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield days of boxing ended many years ago, it seems professional boxing has taken a back seat to mixed martial arts. If you have seen any of the UFC fights, you can see why that mixed martial arts is the new front-runner in fighting sports.
