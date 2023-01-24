Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
Galesburg woman dead after Thursday morning crash involving semi
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Galesburg woman is dead after an early Thursday crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Illinois State Police discovered the crash between mile markers 78 and 79 at around 6:38 a.m. Reports indicate the vehicle driven by...
wcbu.org
Galesburg woman dies in weather-related wreck on Interstate 74
A 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Peoria County. According to a social media post by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the woman was driving east in the right hand lane between the Brimfield and Kickapoo exits. The accident report indicates the...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Central Illinois Proud
Car crashes into home in Le Roy, causes gas leak
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded after a car hit a house and caused a gas leak in Le Roy Wednesday. According to a Le Roy Police Department Facebook post, Le Roy police, fire, EMS, and McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after a vehicle hit a house near Chestnut and School Streets in Le Roy, at approximately 4:55 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after crashing stolen car, toppling utility pole
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested one of two suspects after a witness reported a car crash into and topple an Ameren utility pole early Thursday morning. According to a press release, officers were called to the 300 block of E. Virginia just before 1:30 a.m. in response to a single vehicle crash with a pole. A witness told officers that two males were seen fleeing the scene.
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
Central Illinois Proud
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police arrest juveniles in two separate cases
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles were arrested in two separate incidents in Peoria within the past 24 hours. Police say a 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday at around 5:40 P.M. in the area of East Ravine and North Peoria Avenues on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Handgun Under 21, and Obstructing/Resisting Police.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
UPDATE (2:51 p.m.)– The collision alert has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange...
Central Illinois Proud
Collision alert issued in McLean County
UPDATE (3:42 p.m.) The collision alert has been lifted. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, drivers who are involved in minor property damage accidents should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours after the collision alert has been lifted.
25newsnow.com
No one home during fire at West Bluff home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a mid-day fire at a home in Peoria’s West Bluff. A battalion chief on scene says no one was home when the fire started - at a home near the intersection of MacQueen and Sheridan. There is no...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Heights home damaged by fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Peoria Heights home sustained major fire and smoke damage late Wednesday night. In a Facebook post, the Peoria Heights Fire Department said crews were called to E. Robin Court, near Rocket Avenue around 10:20 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the roof. Firefighters...
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
Effingham Radio
IDOT Road Conditions For Wednesday January 25th
The following link is for the IDOT Getting Around Illinois Website. Stay updated on road conditions in our area. Please be safe and aware if you have to get out today. https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/
county17.com
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights Police arrest suspect in shots fired call
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Police Deputy Chief Chris Ahart confirms the name of the person arrested in connection with a Tuesday call for shots being fired in the 3900 block of North Illinois. Benjamin A. Ely, 21, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
Comments / 0