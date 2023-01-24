ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NBC should finally call time on Tony Dungy’s amiable right-wing zealotry

No sports league does more than the National Football League to encourage the stereotype of the glass-chewing, expletive-spewing coach. Tony Dungy, though, was more Kenneth Parcell than Bill Parcells – a soft-spoken, clean-cut ex-defensive back whose winning pedigree and strategic ingenuity rightly earned him pride of place among the titans of his profession. That Dungy is also a Black pioneer makes him especially useful to commissioner Roger Goodell’s efforts to “protect the [NFL] shield” from the seasonal assaults on its undying legacy of racial and gender inequality. Since transitioning to a lofty post-retirement role as co-host of NBC’s top-rated NFL telecasts, it’s been on the 67-year-old to serve up even-toned reassurances of the league’s commitment to fair play. But when it comes to Dungy’s personal views, the coach will happily talk tough.
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season

I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
Women's gymnastics

- Share of NIL compensation: 0.6% - Share of NIL activities: 1.3% Rachel Baumann, a senior at the University of Georgia, was part of a historic NIL deal in August. The Atlanta Braves became the first Major League Baseball team to partner with student-athletes when the team signed Baumann and Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates. The Braves ran an Instagram contest before penning Baumann and Yates, requiring that eligible student-athletes be Braves fans, play for a college in "Braves Country," and be active on social media. You may also like: 50 Black athletes who transformed American sports
College basketball coach blows up during interview

Many sports fans hate those awkward interviews where a sideline reporter corners a coach right before or after a break in the action. They usually result in boring, obvious answers. Then there’s what happened when ESPN reporter Holly Rowe asked UConn Huskies women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma about the second...
Jalen Rose Responds To Stephen A. Smith Speculation

Jalen Rose addressed some of the backlash. Jalen Rose is someone who has worked with ESPN for a very long time. Overall, he is one of their best people when it comes to basketball, and he will continue to be over the long haul. That being said, there are some people out there who believe he has beef with none other than Stephen A. Smith.
'The tradition continues': USFL brings the Michigan Panthers home

Detroit — On a cold, snowy Thursday morning in downtown Detroit, the vibe inside Ford Field was hot, particularly in the atrium, where cheerleaders cheered, a mascot mugged, a hype video played, and a former Super Bowl champion promised to deliver quality football. Way down below, on the Ford...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
The Daily Dish: Three things we learned from last night

Wednesday was a busy night in college basketball. Three of the top five teams in the country took the court in addition to games in virtually every major conference. Mississippi State gave Alabama a scare in a game that Nate Oats described as a “wake-up call” while Sean Miller’s Xavier team once again asserted themselves in the Big East by knocking off UConn in Gampel Pavilion.
Uber Eats delivery wildly interrupts Duquesne-Loyola basketball game (Video)

College basketball games have been delayed for a number of reasons over the years, but Duquesne-Loyola Chicago having an Uber Eats stoppage is a new one. Injuries, unruly fans, leaks in the arena ceiling, and so on — there are many reasons why college basketball games (and NBA games, for that matter) have been paused or delayed. Wednesday night’s matchup with the Duquesne Dukes hosting the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, however, gave us what is certainly a new one.
Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster Dead At 82

Longtime college basketball announcer Billy Packer has passed away at the age of 82. Packer's son Mark, a Charlotte-based radio host for ESPN and ACC Network, shared the news of his father's death on Twitter tonight. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, ...
The season for basketball

Watching basketball is a good thing to do on winter days when it’s too cold to be outside. Geanell and I are locked in on SEC games, especially on Saturdays when all 14 teams are competing. Our interest level skyrockets when either Alabama or Auburn is playing. Both teams are having outstanding seasons. Alabama is leading conference standings with a perfect 7-0 record and is ranked fourth in the nation. Auburn is close behind after winning all but one SEC game and ranks among the nation’s top 25 teams. Both are projected to be among top seeded team competing for a national title when the NCAA Tournament is played in March.
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment

Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
