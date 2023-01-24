ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Trinity punter Carter Schwartz has committed to Louisville

Jeff Brohm has landed a punter from his alma mater. The first-year head coach picked up a commitment on Sunday night from Trinity High School punter Carter Schwartz. One of the top special teams performers in the state of Kentucky last season, Schwartz made a visit to U of L's campus and is headed to the Cardinals as a preferred walk-on.
Louisville women snap skid with win at Syracuse

The University of Louisville women's basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday. The Cardinals trailed at halftime, turned it over 16 times, and saw leading scorer Hailey Van Lith go just 2-for-11 from the field and get held to a season-low six points. But freshman Nyla Harris had a career-high 18 points and senior Mykasa Robinson had a career-high 12 assists in a 79-67 win at Syracuse.
Emmanuel Okorafor has solid debut for Louisville basketball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Emmanuel Okorafor has only been with the University of Louisville basketball team for 10 days. U of L coach Kenny Payne kept saying he wanted to make sure that Okorafor, who joined the team from NBA Academy Africa, he wanted to make sure the youngster was comfortable before he put him in a game.
Linebacker KJ Cloyd announces he will return to Louisville

University of Louisville linebacker KJ Cloyd has announced he will return for his senior season. Cloyd, who played in 36 games over the past three seasons with the Cardinals, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but then played in the Fenway Bowl for the Cardinals in mid-December. He has been around the program since but just this afternoon confirmed his return to U of L.
