Emmanuel Okorafor has solid debut for Louisville basketball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Emmanuel Okorafor has only been with the University of Louisville basketball team for 10 days. U of L coach Kenny Payne kept saying he wanted to make sure that Okorafor, who joined the team from NBA Academy Africa, he wanted to make sure the youngster was comfortable before he put him in a game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Linebacker KJ Cloyd announces he will return to Louisville

University of Louisville linebacker KJ Cloyd has announced he will return for his senior season. Cloyd, who played in 36 games over the past three seasons with the Cardinals, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1 but then played in the Fenway Bowl for the Cardinals in mid-December. He has been around the program since but just this afternoon confirmed his return to U of L.
LOUISVILLE, KY
