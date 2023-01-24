Read full article on original website
Alabama hosting elite PF for official visit this week
Four-star power forward Donnie Freeman will take an official visit to Alabama starting Wednesday, he announced on his Twitter account. The Washington (D.C.) St. John's product is ranked the No. 4 power forward and the No. 32 overall prospect in the country, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. Freeman holds...
Troy Messenger
Troy adds pair of former Auburn running backs
The Troy Trojans football team has added former Auburn University running backs Jordon Ingram and Asa Martin to their 2023 roster. Martin’s addition to the roster was confirmed by Matt Zenitz of On3.com on Jan. 25. Both Martin and Ingram are now listed on Troy’s 2023 roster. Martin, a Courtland native, was a four-star prospect coming out of Austin High School. As a senior, he rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning All-State, Alabama Mr. Football and Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year honors. Martin started his college career at Auburn and rushed for 57 yards in five games as a freshman in 2018 before transferring to Miami (Fla.).
Former Iowa safety Reggie Bracy returning to home state at Troy
Former Iowa safety Reggie Bracy is transferring to Troy, he announced Tuesday. Bracy, a Mobile native who played his high school football at St. Paul’s Episcopal, totaled 10 tackles and one pass breakup in 22 games the last three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama target, 5-star 2024 defensive lineman delays commitment
Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his college commitment next Tuesday, on Jan. 31, but that announcement has since been delayed. Scott is one of the top prospects in all of the 2024 class. He announced a Top 8 earlier this month that...
Troy Messenger
Cade Renfroe commits to Delta State
On Jan. 25, Pike Liberal Arts School senior Cade Renfroe announced his commitment to play football at Delta State University in Mississippi. Renfroe chose Delta State over offers from other schools like North Alabama, West Alabama and Belhaven. Renfore, whose brother plays at Troy, also held a preferred walk-on offer from Troy. Renfroe played on the offensive line, at linebacker and was a punter for the Patriots this season but will play linebacker in college.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart weighs in on the debate about Alabama men's basketball being ranked No. 1
Tom Hart has a pulse on SEC men’s basketball, and he’s aware of the ongoing debate about Alabama being ranked No. 1. Purdue is the current No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Alabama is No. 2, and the top 5 is rounded out with Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State.
tropnews.com
New Sports Bar Coming to Troy
Alabama sports bar chain Baumhower’s Victory Grill will be opening a location in July on the Trojan Parkway adjacent to Publix. Construction workers recently broke ground on The Troy University-themed restaurant, which will hire between 80 and 100 employees. Bob Baumhower, the CEO, and a Miami Dolphins nose tackle from 1977 to 1986, described the restaurant as “intense,” with 60 flat-screen TVs, roll-up garage doors and an outdoor patio.
Troy Messenger
Troy lands Wallace State catcher Sarah Beth Brake
On Jan. 22, Wallace State-Hanceville catcher Sarah Beth Brake announced her commitment to Troy University to continue her softball career. The JUCO product earned three home runs during Wallace-Hanceville’s run in the NJCAA Tournament last season. She boasted a .327 batting average with 35 RBIs, eight doubles and 12 home runs during her freshman season. She ranked sixth in the entire ACCC in homers and second on her team. Defensively, Brake had a 95 percent fielding percentage with 58 putouts, four assists and two double plays.
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
Troy Messenger
Covenant Christian School scores high on SAT-10
According to a release from the school, Troy’s Covenant Christian School students earned high scores on the most recent achievement test. The achievement scores show that students in each grade level perform on or above grade level in reading. The private school in Troy – which was founded in 1983 – teaches children in Pre-K through sixth grade. Each student in second through sixth grade took the achievement test.
wtvy.com
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
lowndessignal.com
When giants fall, communities mourn together
Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
wtvy.com
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
Troy Messenger
Gov. Ivey names James Tarbox new Pike County DA
After the recent retirement of former district attorney Tom Anderson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey named James Tarbox as the new Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney, representing Pike and Coffee Counties. Anderson retired as a full-time district attorney and was appointed supernumerary status by Ivey earlier this month. Tarbox will serve...
wdhn.com
Geneva, Henry among statewide list of not having pediatric access
(WDHN) — Enterprise and Dothan Pediatric Clinics are the closest for families who live in Geneva and Henry counties — two counties that lack pediatric access. “I’ve got two little ones and it’s really hard I can’t imagine not having help with one if the other one is sick and having to go to Dothan or Enterprise because the one here in town won’t see children unless they are their primary physician,” Maggie Sellers said.
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
WSFA
MPD to hold media briefing with ‘special announcement’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police will be holding a briefing at 1 p.m. According to the department, Chief Daryl J. Albert will be delivering a special announcement. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this on our website, news app, and Facebook page. Details on what the announcement...
