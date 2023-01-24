Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Mia Goth’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are a Haunting Whisper
If you need help figuring out Mia Goth’s favorite color to wear, we’ll give you an obvious hint: her last name is Goth. Ever since she debuted on screen back in 2013’s Nymphomaniac, a film so shocking it even stands out amid director Lars Von Trier’s provocative oeuvre, Goth’s filmic works have leaned toward over-the-top horror, like Suspiria, Pearl, and the upcoming Sundance hit Infinity Pool. While her movies scream (or aim to make you scream), her personal fashion sense is more of a haunting whisper. She favors little black dresses with pale, subtle makeup reminiscent of an exquisite antique doll found in an attic. While she makes some exceptions to that formula (and who wouldn’t, for Valentino couture?), time and time again, the British scream queen returns to her differing takes on her LBD red carpet uniform. Here, a look at Goth’s red carpet fashion history.
Does Dr. Sturm’s Spa Live Up to Its Beloved Product Line?
Inside a multistory former townhouse on New York City’s Upper East Side, the revered skincare brand Dr. Sturm has found a home for its in-house spa and boutique. On the ground floor at Madison Avenue and 78th Street, you’ll find a shop filled with the products that have made Sturm a go-to label for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, and Kate Moss (the Hydrating Face Mist is a fan favorite for a reason.) That Dr. Barbara Sturm’s wonder creams, serums, masks are top-notch is a well-documented fact. So what about that in-house spa? Does it live up to the Dr. Sturm name? Four W editors visited the NYC and Los Angeles locations to find out.
The Best Beauty Launches of January
Photograph for W magazine by Lena C.Emery, styled by Katie Burnett. Hair by Mark Hampton, makeup by Ciara O’Shea. With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will continue to publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
Salma Hayek’s Completely Sheer Dress Had Channing Tatum Flustered
Salma Hayek heard her upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, would be premiering in Miami, and she ran with it, showing up to the event in a look that felt apropriate for South Beach venue. And, if the actress so chose to hit a beach club following the premiere on Wednesday night, she would seamlessly fit in there as well.
