Evidence Prompts FDA to Investigate Recent Cancer-Causing Substance in Diabetic Medication: Here’s Why!
Sitagliptin is the generic name for a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. The novel drug works by increasing insulin production, reducing glucagon secretion by the alpha cells of the pancreas, and reducing glucose release by the liver.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to OR-440 for Treatment of Adrenocortical Carcinoma
OR-449 is being developed for both adult and pediatric patients with adrenocortical carcinoma, as well as other cancers known to express a high level of steroidogenic factor-1. Officials with the FDA have granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to OR-440, an investigational drug for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical carcinoma...
Could This New Drug Indication Be a Winner for Eli Lilly?
The FDA could be just months away from approving Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's drug candidate to treat a common condition.
Medagadget.com
Eye Inflammation Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 888.5 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 5.8% | GSK plc., Alcon Laboratories Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Over the course of the projection period, the market for ocular inflammation therapy is anticipated to grow as a result of key market participants receiving regulatory approval for their product. For instance, Santen Canada Inc., a division of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., stated that Health Canada, a government agency, has approved Cationorm Plus on October 6, 2022. A synthetic tear called Cationorm Plus restores moisture to the eye to treat dry eye and ocular allergy problems permanently.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
Medical News Today
Leukemia cutis: Symptoms and treatment
Leukemia cutis is a fairly rare form of leukemia that causes skin lesions. The appearance of the lesions varies significantly from person to person. Lesions may appear as small or large lumps, thickened, flat patches, or discolored dry skin. Because leukemia cutis can vary so much, people may mistake the...
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
curetoday.com
Tukysa-Herceptin Approval for Colorectal Cancer Is an ‘Important Breakthrough’ for Chemo-Resistant Disease
The FDA recently approved a combination treatment for patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer with HER2-positive disease determined by biomarker testing. The recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Tukysa (tucatinib) plus Herceptin (trastuzumab) for previously treated HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer provides patients with a chemotherapy-free treatment option with high response rates and manageable side effects, an expert said.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
FDA Lifts Hold on IkT-148009; Trial to Resume Soon
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its full clinical hold on IkT-148009, Inhibikase Therapeutics’ investigational oral therapy for Parkinson’s disease. The agency had placed a hold on all clinical trials of IkT-158009 in December, just a few months after Inhibikase had begun dosing Parkinson’s patients in a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05424276).
targetedonc.com
Evaluating Glofitimab as a Potential Option for Patients With R/R LBCL
Cyrus M. Khan, MD, discusses the mechanism of action of glofitamab and its potential use as a treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Cyrus M. Khan, MD, hematologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, discusses the mechanism of action of glofitamab (RG6026) and its potential use as a treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma.
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab Added to Gemcitabine/Cisplatin Improves OS in Biliary Tract Cancer
According to topline findings of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial, pembrolizumab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin led to an improvement in overall survival for patients with biliary tract cancer. The addition of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) to gemcitabine and cisplatin elicited a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) vs gemcitabine and...
MedicalXpress
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib) for Leukemia and Lymphoma
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of the blood and bone cancers known as chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). The National Comprehensive Cancer Network has endorsed zanubrutinib as a CLL-SLL treatment for both newly diagnosed and previously treated patients.
pharmacytimes.com
COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Transfusion Shows Decreased Mortality for Immunocompromised Patients With COVID-19
The therapeutic option is demonstrating favorable results for patients, despite the evolving nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A transfusion of plasma from a recently recovered individual who had COVID-19 was found to be associated with decreased mortality in immunocompromised patients with COVID-19, according to authors who published a study in JAMA Network Open. When administered within 72 hours of symptom onset, this antibody-based therapy has also been associated with decreased hospitalizations and disease progression for patients with severe COVID-19.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Post-Surgical Keytruda for Lung Cancer Subset
The Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda, an immunotherapy agent, for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to be given after surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with stage 1B, 2 or 3A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the agency.
