Read full article on original website
Related
What’s Going On With The Priests In Michigan?
After a viral TikTok video from Priest Gerald Johnson explaining his brief trip to Hell after suffering a heart attack, Michigan priests have found themselves in the headlines. Johnson's ordeal took place in 2016 and had some pretty marquee names involved. But alongside that, some other Michigan priests got themselves into infidelity and money issues.
Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?
No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan
Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
5 Affirmations For Michiganders Shoveling Snow for the 100th Time
The snow has the potential to be breathtakingly beautiful. From inside. In the heat. When you're not staring at a full driveway that needs shoveling. As you're trying to motivate yourself to leave the comfort of your cozy living room to face the task ahead of you, you might need some help.
5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan
If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
Trades That Michigan Public Schools Should Start Teaching Kids
There are so many things in high school I wish I would have learned that ended up being a massive deal as an adult. I've said for years that there is SO much wasted knowledge in high school going towards things we'll never apply to real life. Like... making limestone...
Ever Ride a MoonBike? Try One Out at This Michigan Ski Resort
Move over snowboards, MoonBikes are taking over the slopes. Many people throughout Michigan will be hitting the ski slopes as often as possible for the next few months. Now, a Michigan ski resort is giving them yet another reason to plan a trip. MoonBikes are now available to rent at Boyne Mountain.
Lake Superior’s 80-Mile “Shipwreck Coast” Ends at Whitefish Point, Michigan
Did I ever tell you about the time my dad took me fishin’ up at Whitefish Point?. It’s true – my dad and I went fishing at Whitefish Point. It’s true, I did see a lot of fish in the water. What isn't true was catching...
St Valentine’s Day Massacre Connects St Joe Michigan & Chicago
Valentine's Day marks 94 years since seven men were violently gunned down in a parking garage in Chicago, but what does this have to do with St Joseph Michigan? Well, it's reported that someone involved in this incident was captured while hiding out in a St Joe safehouse. It's said...
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One
There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
What Happens to the Horses of Mackinac Island During Wintertime?
“Hey! Watch where you're steppin'”.....uttered almost every day during tourist season on Mackinac Island. Yup, ya gotta be vigilant if ya don't wanna step in horse poop or wade thru a urine stream. Other than that, the horses are a large part of what makes Mackinac Island so special. But once tourist season is over and we're all settled in for the winter, what about those horses? Where do they go and what happens to them during winter time?
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
Kalamazoo Country
Kalamazoo, MI
432
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kalamazoocountry.com
Comments / 0