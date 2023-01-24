ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Country

What’s Going On With The Priests In Michigan?

After a viral TikTok video from Priest Gerald Johnson explaining his brief trip to Hell after suffering a heart attack, Michigan priests have found themselves in the headlines. Johnson's ordeal took place in 2016 and had some pretty marquee names involved. But alongside that, some other Michigan priests got themselves into infidelity and money issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan

Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan

If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks

How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One

There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

What Happens to the Horses of Mackinac Island During Wintertime?

“Hey! Watch where you're steppin'”.....uttered almost every day during tourist season on Mackinac Island. Yup, ya gotta be vigilant if ya don't wanna step in horse poop or wade thru a urine stream. Other than that, the horses are a large part of what makes Mackinac Island so special. But once tourist season is over and we're all settled in for the winter, what about those horses? Where do they go and what happens to them during winter time?
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Country

The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
432
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy