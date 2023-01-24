ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Spot Thrft Store Moves to New Location in Kern

Locally-owned Thrft Store has moved from its previous location in downtown El Paso. Thrift shopping has become popular as more people are looking to add to their wardrobes, without adding to wasteful consumption. Thrifting is a great way to find some new threads while keeping your carbon footprint down- nothing beats the thrill of finding an amazing item at a vintage or thrift store. There are plenty of amazing locally-owned thrift shops around El Paso you can support and one of the coolest out there is Thrft Store.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

More Artists Who Performed In El Paso Just One Time

For now. Because we all know, anything can happen. These are all bands & artists who performed only one time in El Paso... and that's it. They haven't returned, perhaps one day they will. EDIT: This is strictly for El Paso. We're not talking about Las Cruces or Juarez. The...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Five of the Best Places to Get Homemade Flour Tortillas in El Paso

I already know what you're going to tell me; "Joanna, don't be a huevona and make the tortillas yourself!" Trust me, I know- nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to homemade tortillas. Making tortillas isn't hard, but it's definitely not my favorite thing to do. It's a labor of love and I definitely applaud those who make their own tortillas on a daily basis.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

More Popular Artists Who Have Never Played In El Paso

El Paso has a vast concert history; we've seen many legendary artists come to El Paso. Some come quite frequently, others every once in a while. Some have never played for an El Paso audience. NOTE: This list is strictly for El Paso. So we're not including Las Cruces nor...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Zoo mourns death of African lioness ‘Zari’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced Wednesday that its 15-year-old African lioness Zari has passed. According to the El Paso Zoo, the staff made the decision to euthanize Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. Zari arrived from […]
EL PASO, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Best Coffee Shops In El Paso Texas

For a while now, El Paso’s reputation as a dynamic food city has overshadowed its coffee scene. But the coffee shops keep coming. They’ve grown from whispers into buzzy, loud places where you’ll hear machines whirring, students chattering, and music playing. Some of the best coffee I’ve...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Comedian Anjelah Johnson Cooks Up Some Laughs With El Paso’s Favorite TikTok Mom, Huevona Life

Someone call Saccurrity because it should be illegal for so much humor, talent, and all-around amazingness to be in one household!. I’m talking about comedian Anjelah Johnson and El Paso’s favorite “Heuvona” Leonor Vargas aka Lilo aka the creative mind behind “Huevona Life.” Both ladies recently joined forces to cook up some simple but delicious dishes at Lilo’s northeast El Paso home just hours before Anjelah was set to take the stage for her El Paso comedy show at the Abraham Chavez theater.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Borderland Restaurant among Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Dine in U.S.

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S. and one Borderland eatery is among the most pawsome out there. The crowd-sourced business ratings and reviews site said the list celebrates restaurants that “roll out the red carpet for pups” with things like water bowls, special menus “for pooch palates,” or a welcoming patio area.
MESILLA, NM
93.1 KISS FM

DETAILS: Public Tribute For El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

There will be a public tribute taking place in downtown El Paso for long time, and beloved, police chief Greg Allen. It will take place this Thursday, January 26th. Local residents will have the opportunity to thank Chief Allen, or offer condolences to his family, by offering hand-written or electronic notes at the public memorial.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucescvb.org

Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces

Visit Las Cruces debuts free, spring festival ¡mira! Las Cruces. Frank Ray headlines April 29 event highlighting area’s culture, music, food, more. Visit Las Cruces presents ¡mira! Las Cruces, a free, family-friendly festival highlighting the art and culture, cuisine, music and outdoor recreation that make the city and its surrounding communities one of a kind.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Motley Crue Begin Rehearsals W/John 5 For El Paso Tour Stop

Motley Crue are coming our way in 2023. This time they're bringing a new member with 'em and they're already warming up. Motley Crue will rock the UTEP Sun Bowl August 18th, 2023 along with Def Leppard and everyone's favorite psycho ... Alice Cooper. This is not the first time these guys have played El Paso but it will be the first time any of them have played the Sun Bowl.
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso business owner struggles after fire closes street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It's been over a month since a fire erupted at a shoe shop in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the City of El Paso has closed down El Paso Street, where several businesses sit. Businesses tell ABC-7 they are struggling to make ends meet, some even forced to close their stores.
EL PASO, TX
smartcitiesdive.com

El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza

El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s UMC could soon serve more patients

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could soon see expanded health care services at University Medical Center. ABC 7 has learned UMC is in the process of buying a new building for administrative services. This will free up more space for services in their original building. UMC is considering...
EL PASO, TX
