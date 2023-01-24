Read full article on original website
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Last week, hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Nearly a week later, dozens of parents are still fighting to get their children back in the classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that around 400 students were told last...
fox5atlanta.com
Some students still without a school after being withdrawn from Westlake High School
ATLANTA - Some Fulton County students say they are still without a school after the district withdrew over 350 students at Westlake High School. The district says it removed students with unverified residency because of overcrowding, but some families claim point to a faulty process and problems getting help. For...
The Citizen Online
Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life
The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
News Channel Nebraska
Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta
Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/common-foot-problems-treated-by-a-podiatrist-in-marietta/. What are Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta. If you’re experiencing foot or ankle pain, discomfort, and/or limited mobility in your lower extremities, you may be wondering if a visit to the podiatrist is right for you. Whether it’s time for a routine...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
Cobb cancels virtual school option for elementary students next year
There are currently 185 elementary students utilizing the online schooling option.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Fulton County School District employees sue district
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two former Fulton County School District employees are suing the district, claiming discrimination and retaliation. “They both involve what we contend is a pattern of the Fulton County School District not protecting people that are internal whistleblowers,” said attorney Artur Davis. Davis is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
Monroe Local News
F.I.S.H. Loganville Thrift Store seeks cashiers
The Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Thrift store in Loganville has job postings for two cashiers to work in the local store. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the F.I.S.H. career website on Jan. 24, 2023. Please note...
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Fulton County high school students were not in class today, after learning the district has withdrawn them from Westlake High unless they can verify they live in that school zone. Parents who spoke to 11Alive said it's hard enough to get kids motivated to even...
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of Jan 26.
townelaker.com
Seeds: An Offer Too Good to Refuse!
You rarely get something for nothing, but the next best thing — at least, when it comes to annual bedding plants, vegetables, herbs and many perennials — is seeds. By spending just a few dollars on a packet of seeds, you can reap hundreds of dollars worth of prized plants. For gardeners who want to expand their plant selection, it is an offer too good to refuse.
Here’s what Woodstock’s mayor had to say about Little River Park and the City Center project
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell delivered his 2023 State of the City Address on Friday morning at the Woodstock Arts City Center Theater. The event was hosted by IN WDSTK. Over 170 IN WDSTK members and guests were in attendance for the annual breakfast and networking event. In...
eastcobbnews.com
Walton student named one of the nation’s top teen scientists
The Cobb County School District announced this week that Walton High School student Catherine Kexuan Jiao has been named one of the top 300 teenage scientists in the nation in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. In a release, the district said Jiao, a senior, will receive $2,000 and Walton...
A few area school districts announce delays for Wednesday | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, as rain and wind move in overnight. LIVE UPDATES: Metro Atlanta wakes up to storms, wet commute | Live weather and traffic updates. Here's the list of schools that have announced delays so far:. Griffin-Spalding...
Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date
The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb resident files ethics complaint against Richardson
An East Cobb resident opposed to Cobb County’s attempt to use home rule powers to conduct reapportionment has filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose bid to stay in office is at the heart of the controversy. Debbie Fisher alleges in her complaint to the Cobb Board...
At least 150 dogs at risk for euthanasia as DeKalb shelter deals with extreme overcrowding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The LifeLine Animal Project is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to extreme shelter overcrowding in DeKalb County. LifeLine said 150 dogs need to find homes in the next seven days, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
