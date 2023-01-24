ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

The Citizen Online

Heroic Rising Starr student saves a life

The quick-thinking of Maiya George saved her mother’s life, and the Rising Starr Middle 7th grader is being lauded for her actions. When Maya’s mother was choking, she performed the Heimlich Maneuver, which she learned in Meehan Murphy’s Family and Consumer Science class. The Peachtree City Fire-Rescue...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta nurses join nationwide rallies pushing for end to staffing shortages

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at the Atlanta VA Medical Center near Decatur will join thousands of their colleagues nationwide Thursday holding rallies and demanding that the hospital industry end their profession’s staffing crisis, which they claim the hospitals have manufactured themselves. Members of National Nurses...
ATLANTA, GA
News Channel Nebraska

Common Foot Problems Treated by a Podiatrist in Marietta

If you're experiencing foot or ankle pain, discomfort, and/or limited mobility in your lower extremities, you may be wondering if a visit to the podiatrist is right for you. Whether it's time for a routine...
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Celebration of Life service for Walter M. Metze scheduled

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life service is set for Saturday morning for well-known Atlanta businessman Walter M. Metze, officials say. Metze’s business the Metze AMOCO Service Center was a staple of the southwest Atlanta community for more than 40 years. Metze died on Nov. 13, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Fulton County School District employees sue district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two former Fulton County School District employees are suing the district, claiming discrimination and retaliation. “They both involve what we contend is a pattern of the Fulton County School District not protecting people that are internal whistleblowers,” said attorney Artur Davis. Davis is...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

F.I.S.H. Loganville Thrift Store seeks cashiers

The Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) Thrift store in Loganville has job postings for two cashiers to work in the local store.
LOGANVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement

Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
townelaker.com

Seeds: An Offer Too Good to Refuse!

You rarely get something for nothing, but the next best thing — at least, when it comes to annual bedding plants, vegetables, herbs and many perennials — is seeds. By spending just a few dollars on a packet of seeds, you can reap hundreds of dollars worth of prized plants. For gardeners who want to expand their plant selection, it is an offer too good to refuse.
eastcobbnews.com

Walton student named one of the nation’s top teen scientists

The Cobb County School District announced this week that Walton High School student Catherine Kexuan Jiao has been named one of the top 300 teenage scientists in the nation in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. In a release, the district said Jiao, a senior, will receive $2,000 and Walton...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb resident files ethics complaint against Richardson

An East Cobb resident opposed to Cobb County’s attempt to use home rule powers to conduct reapportionment has filed an ethics complaint against Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose bid to stay in office is at the heart of the controversy. Debbie Fisher alleges in her complaint to the Cobb Board...
COBB COUNTY, GA

