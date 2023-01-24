Read full article on original website
KTBS
DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
KPLC TV
Ragley resident can only watch from truck as storm rips awning from home
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana continues to recover from Tuesday’s severe weather. Staci Duplechin was arriving home when her house was hit. “It was very emotional,” Duplechin said. “This is my first home, and I just purchased it.”. Duplechin, like many residents in Ragley, is devastated...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
Lake Charles American Press
Intracoastal Park to close for needed repairs
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Facility Management Department will close the playground at Intracoastal Park on Thursday, Jan. 26, for repairs. The playground will reopen the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28. The boat launch will remain open. The park’s camping area is still closed for hurricane repairs. The park,...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Electric: Power will be restored by midday Thursday in area near Ragley
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative officials said power for some members will not be restored until Thursday, Jan. 26. Crews have to completely rebuild some power lines in the Ragley area due to extensive damage from Tuesday’s storm, officials said. Power is expected to be restored...
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman pleads for help with leaky roof
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you worry about your home and safety in bad weather, imagine how much worse it is for people living in houses never repaired after the hurricanes of 2020. Winnie McZeal lives in one such home in Lake Arthur. It was never repaired from Hurricanes...
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
City of Lake Charles Asking Residents to Report any Debris Blocking Roadways After January 24 Storms
Lake Charles, Louisiana – During the evening of January 24, 2023, the City of Lake Charles announced that crews were out assessing streets and removing any obstructions caused by the strong storms that came through the area earlier in the evening. The City of Lake Charles is asking residents...
KPLC TV
Ragley residents grateful to survive devastating storm
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Advance warning saves most people in hurricanes, but in storms such as Tuesdays, there’s often short notice of weather severe enough to destroy homes. Some people in the Ragley area lost their homes. Yet, the people inside survived. To lose ones home in a...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
SW District Livestock Show And Rodeo Is Coming Back To Lake Charles
Since 1939, the Southwest District Livestock Show And Rodeo have been a staple in Southwest Louisiana. The Harper & Morgan Rodeo event is full of great rodeo events. This is the 84th year for the rodeo here in Lake Charles. Wow, that is impressive. Get ready to gather up the family and enjoy three days of non-stop rodeo action taking place at the Burton Coliseum in South Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Niblett’s Bluff homeowner warned by husband moments before disaster
Niblett’s Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The community of Niblett’s Bluff in Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by the storms Tuesday evening. “We have goats, my son shows 4H. Their barn was disintegrated, the fence knocked down, some of them were bleeding,” homeowner Mandy Hubert said. Hubert was...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects that shot at bridge office
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
Iowa Rabbit Festival is Coming Back To Lake Charles And Releases 2023 Entertainment Lineup
If there is one thing we love in Southwest Louisiana is our festivals. One of those festivals we have been missing the last few years is the Iowa Rabbit Festival. The festival had to take a few years off due to the pandemic and hurricanes but we are happy to announce that it is back! The festival originated in Iowa, Louisiana, and took place in the city park.
