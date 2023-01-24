ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wkdzradio.com

Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Lawn Chair

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assault after an altercation on South Kentucky Avenue Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old Joseph Tidwell assaulted a woman with a lawn chair causing visible deformity to her arm, lacerations, along with back and leg pain. Tidwell was reportedly located inside the home and was bleeding from his eye which he stated happened when he was hit with a bottle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
westkentuckystar.com

Juveniles attack staff at state facility in Bowling Green

The Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice says there was an "orchestrated" attack on staff members, Monday night, at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. The incident occurred when staff entered the living unit of the facility around 9 p.m., ordering the youth to return to their rooms for the night. Three...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing

A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim

Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

A man was charged with assaulting two Oak Grove Police officers after a traffic stop on Artic Avenue in Oak Grove Sunday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 19-year-old Aljeric Farley for speeding and he stopped at an address on Artic Avenue and claimed it was his girlfriend’s house but no one at the home knew him.
OAK GROVE, KY
Wave 3

Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Worker at BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale injured

A worker at Glendale’s BlueOvalSK Battery Park has been injured on the job. The incident occurred Monday morning at approximately 9:30 when a worker fell on the roof of the facility. The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded and retrieved the man, who suffered a leg injury, from the roof. “A...
GLENDALE, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $21,000

Donner Kay Manier, age 53, is accused of stealing over $21,000 in cash from Peggy’s Market while she was an employee at the locally owned store. According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Sergeant Bobby Jacoby, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to Peggy’s Market, on January 15, 2023, to speak with the owner about an employee that stole money.
MACON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy