Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 3 offenders attack staff in Bowling Green juvenile detention center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Authorities in Bowling Green say three juvenile offenders "orchestrated an attack" on staff within the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Officials say two of the juveniles are in the detention center on charges of first-degree robbery. The third is there on a murder charge. In a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Lawn Chair
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assault after an altercation on South Kentucky Avenue Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old Joseph Tidwell assaulted a woman with a lawn chair causing visible deformity to her arm, lacerations, along with back and leg pain. Tidwell was reportedly located inside the home and was bleeding from his eye which he stated happened when he was hit with a bottle.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
westkentuckystar.com
Juveniles attack staff at state facility in Bowling Green
The Ky. Dept. of Juvenile Justice says there was an "orchestrated" attack on staff members, Monday night, at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. The incident occurred when staff entered the living unit of the facility around 9 p.m., ordering the youth to return to their rooms for the night. Three...
WBKO
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges after police responded to a domestic dispute. The Bowling Green Police Department responded Monday, Jan 23 to a home on Brookshore Drive for a domestic abuse complaint. The female victim told police her live-in boyfriend, identified as Carl...
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
WBKO
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A man was charged with assaulting two Oak Grove Police officers after a traffic stop on Artic Avenue in Oak Grove Sunday afternoon. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 19-year-old Aljeric Farley for speeding and he stopped at an address on Artic Avenue and claimed it was his girlfriend’s house but no one at the home knew him.
Wave 3
Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
14news.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
k105.com
Worker at BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale injured
A worker at Glendale’s BlueOvalSK Battery Park has been injured on the job. The incident occurred Monday morning at approximately 9:30 when a worker fell on the roof of the facility. The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded and retrieved the man, who suffered a leg injury, from the roof. “A...
maconcountychronicle.com
Employee Arrested for Stealing Over $21,000
Donner Kay Manier, age 53, is accused of stealing over $21,000 in cash from Peggy’s Market while she was an employee at the locally owned store. According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Sergeant Bobby Jacoby, of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to Peggy’s Market, on January 15, 2023, to speak with the owner about an employee that stole money.
Comments / 1