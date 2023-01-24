Read full article on original website
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
Commissioners accept convicted Smith County constable’s resignation
Commissioners chose Ralph Caraway Jr., who has served in the position since Traylor-Harris was temporarily suspended in July, to fill the vacancy. Selman was one of three candidates who applied for the position. County Judge Keith Wright said it was a difficult selection process but it all came down to one thing. “What really stood out to us was his management experience in the private sector. I think that’s a benefit to that position operating the sheriff’s department,” said Wright.
City of Tyler, TxDOT to install new curve warning system on Grande Blvd.
Diboll police receive 500 gun locks to hand out to community for free. Skillern has been giving out gun locks since he took the position and found a box full of them. The program was such a success he got 500 locks from Project Safechild to keep it going to help people store the guns safely. “Children like to emulate their parents,” Skillern said. “So they may see where it’s stored get it later and not know what they’re doing. And if it’s locked it’s going to prevent it from firing.”
WebXtra: Skeeter Fishing Boats plans Kilgore expansion
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
Med School Economic Impact
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Community Healthcore Program Manager Chesley Knowles about Longview’s Homeless Resource Day, which not only helps the homeless get help all under one roof but helps get a homeless count on Point-In-Time day. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview High School Plumbing teacher Harold...
Ministry-based Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview seeks donations
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
WebXtra: Longview Community Healthcore holds Homeless Resource Day
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - An infant has been abducted, police say, in the Kemp area. At about 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, Kemp police were notified that a baby, Xyavier Calliste Jr, who was born on October 14, 2022, had possibly been abducted. Officers went to the scene, which was a domestic violence shelter that houses abused mothers and their children from across Texas, and even outside the state.
City of Tyler approves changes for downtown events
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler. Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown. “Our object of this ordinance amendment […]
City of Tyler, TxDOT team up for project to improve safety on West Grande Blvd reverse curve
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in October 2022. The city of Tyler and the Texas Department of Transportation are working together to increase safety through the reverse curve on West Grande Boulevard. During a Wednesday meeting, city council members approved an advanced funding agreement...
Wood County approves broadband plan
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
Affidavit: Whitehouse man illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man was arrested Monday after authorities say he illegally dumped more than 1,000 pounds of trash and then later set it on fire. According to an arrest affidavit, Malachi Dews III, 42, dumped large amounts of waste including household trash, composition shingles, construction trash, sheet rock, styrofoam, plastic sheeting, plastic bottles, treated lumber and old furniture at a site in the 21500 block of State Highway 110 S. in Smith County. Dews allegedly claimed he was going to build something with the materials.
Homeless Resource day
WebXtra: Longview High School plumbing teacher offers free class for adults
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead. Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.
