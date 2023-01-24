ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

thestokesnews.com

Woman missing after car runs out of gas

Information is being sought about a woman who disappeared in Mount Airy last week after her car ran out of gas, according to city police. As of Monday, Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, had not been seen for five days, with information as to her whereabouts continuing to be solicited from the public.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Fleeing driver plows into day-care playground

After clearing the fence, the male suspect appears to be urging a female accomplice to hurry over. The pair’s car is left behind in the playground. Mount Airy police are investigating an incident involving a motorist fleeing a traffic stop, driving a car into the playground of a child-care center and then scaling a fence there to escape along with an accomplice.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
YourErie

Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager

The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
B100

North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

