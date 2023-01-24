Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thestokesnews.com
Woman missing after car runs out of gas
Information is being sought about a woman who disappeared in Mount Airy last week after her car ran out of gas, according to city police. As of Monday, Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, had not been seen for five days, with information as to her whereabouts continuing to be solicited from the public.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators need your help finding 16-year-old boy
CONYERS, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Jackson Tabb, 16, was last seen at his home in Conyers the morning of January 24. Jackson, who attends Rockdale County High School, is described as 5 feet 8 inches,...
Mount Airy News
Fleeing driver plows into day-care playground
After clearing the fence, the male suspect appears to be urging a female accomplice to hurry over. The pair’s car is left behind in the playground. Mount Airy police are investigating an incident involving a motorist fleeing a traffic stop, driving a car into the playground of a child-care center and then scaling a fence there to escape along with an accomplice.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Centre Daily
Daughter shoots parents, herself in yard, PA cops say. Family ‘pre-planned’ deaths
A 26-year-old woman shot and killed her parents and then herself at their Pennsylvania home, and it’s what all three of them planned, according to investigators. Police responded to the home in West Manchester Township on the morning of Jan. 25 after three bodies were found in the backyard, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
85-year-old woman missing since Tuesday afternoon found
O'Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns.
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
Woman shoots, kills intruder at apartment in Forest Acres, police say
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man is dead after allegedly entering a woman's apartment Sunday night in Forest Acres, according to Forest Acres Police. Police say a resident of The Landings at Forest Acres apartments shot the man after he reportedly entered her apartment where she lived with her child.
Millcreek Police asking for help to locate missing teenager
The Millcreek Police Department is asking for help finding a missing juvenile. 14-year-old Meriska Hitt was reportedly last seen at her home in Millcreek on Monday. She’s described as a white female, medium build with shoulder length brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Millcreek Police at (814) 833-7777.
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1 in South Carolina
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on U.S. Highway 1, according to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of the SCHP. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway 1 near Cherokee Drive, according to Pye. Pye said that a 2014 Toyota Sedan traveling south on […]
25-year-old Monroe woman loses control of car on icy road, is killed in head-on crash
A Monroe woman was killed Monday morning, when authorities say she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Frenchtown Township.
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
Comments / 0