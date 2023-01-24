Read full article on original website
Related
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
WFMJ.com
Walmart raises average hourly wage to $17.50
The largest employer in the United States is raising wages for its workers. A company announcement was made Tuesday about the move to raise Walmart associates' average hourly wage to more than $17.50. Walmart's new minimum wage is $14, up from $12. That's about a 17% jump according to CNBC.
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike
Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute
The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
money.com
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Walmart still isn't paying workers enough, says one author calling for a $20 national minimum wage
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage.
Military.com
The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Some Walmart employees can more than triple their wages by becoming truck drivers
Walmart currently has a private fleet of 13,000 drivers as it looks to expand its distribution-center network and deliver products to customers.
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
New Kroger Payroll System Has Led To Wage Theft, Workers Allege
Employees say they've missed entire paychecks and had unauthorized deductions made. "It's been a disaster," a union spokesperson said.
Before accepting 'manager' in your title, make sure it's not just a way for your company to avoid paying you overtime
Have you ever heard of a "shampoo manager"? It might be a title companies are using to deny carpet cleaners overtime.
Comments / 0