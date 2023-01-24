ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Walmart raises average hourly wage to $17.50

The largest employer in the United States is raising wages for its workers. A company announcement was made Tuesday about the move to raise Walmart associates' average hourly wage to more than $17.50. Walmart's new minimum wage is $14, up from $12. That's about a 17% jump according to CNBC.
Sourcing Journal

How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike

Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
Military.com

The Top 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill

The economy is sputtering, and companies say they will make nothing but perfect-10 hires. Meanwhile, Baby Boomers are retiring by the millions -- and everyone wants to be a millionaire, not a wage earner. Where does all this leave employers and workers in their never-ending struggle to tip the balance...
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy