FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bengals Zac Taylor’s eye-opening take on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury
As head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, they’ll be closely monitoring Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. But Taylor isn’t quite sure what to believe when it comes to Mahomes’ injury woes. Mahomes...
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
Bengals' O-Line Gets Special Gift From Joe Mixon Following Win Over Bills
Cincinnati has won 10-straight games
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics
The Cincinnati Bengals have played the ‘underdog’ role pretty well. Their critics are still in their minds though as the team prepares for the AFC Championship Game. While the team is now favored to win after an odds shift in their favor, head coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals’ critics recently. The Bengals themselves tweeted Read more... The post Bengals coach Zac Taylor has clear message for critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AFC championship prediction: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Williams
I understand it now. Why the doubters keep doubting the Cincinnati Bengals, even as they prepare to play in their second consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday night. The doubters have had a hard time forgetting about the three decades of mediocre football and off-the-field player drama. ...
Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton shares story behind the viral ’Burrowhead’ comment
The Bengals cornerback behind the viral “Burrowhead” shared how he came up with the name.
WKRC
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?
Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
Yardbarker
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Dismisses Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense Ahead of AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs gave the Bengals plenty of bulletin board material ahead of their Week 13 matchup at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati won that game 27-24. This week felt different until linebacker Willie Gay dismissed Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' offense. "Nothing. Nothing," Gay said bluntly when asked what impresses...
WKRC
Lifelong Bengals fan has had season tickets since 1970
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For five decades, a local woman has held on to her Bengals season tickets, making her one of the longest-tenured Bengals season ticket members. At 81 years old, Judi Carr is truly a lifelong Bengals fan. While she doesn't remember her first Bengals game, she'll never forget...
linknky.com
Finally: A Northern Kentucky bar gets signed game day Bengals football
Bars across Cincinnati have received them, and now we have one on this side of the river too. It was like a bad joke that started out with “two Bengals football players walk into a bar.”. As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to dominate the playoffs, social media feeds buzzed...
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow has intriguing take ahead of AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has won all three of his matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs over the past
Yardbarker
The Kansas City Chiefs Need to Show They Can Beat the Cincinnati Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs’ showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals have had the Chiefs’ number in each of their last three meetings, so can Kansas City beat a team that seems to be their kryptonite?
Watch: Pair Of Bengals Mic'd Up For AFC Divisional Round Victory
The Bengals are in back-to-back AFC Championship Games for the first time ever.
‘We’re a more complete team’: Joe Burrow expresses confidence in this Bengals roster
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading back to his second AFC Championship game and believes this year’s team is better than the one that advanced to Super Bowl 56 a year ago. Now that’s a scary thought. ...
KMBC.com
Cincinnati mayor says he's looking forward to attending AFC Championship game at 'Burrowhead' Stadium
CINCINNATI — On and off the field, there's a lot of confidence coming from Cincinnati this week prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Add Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval to the list. During a city council meeting this week, Pureval referred to...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
WTVQ
The Cincinnati Bengals will be ready to play in the brutal cold Sunday
Cincinnati, Ohio: The Cincinnati Bengals have played in many cold and even snowy games this NFL football season. As they travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship for a trip to the Super Bowl, they are going to have to endure brutally cold temperatures once again!
