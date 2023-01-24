ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Ticketmaster is in the hot seat on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift ticket meltdown

WASHINGTON -- On Tuesday,  Live Nation and Ticketmaster had to answer to lawmakers for ticket meltdown that caused bad blood with millions of Taylor Swift fans last November.A Senate committee spent hours grilling company leaders on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers were just as upset with the ticket giant as fans were after it was nearly impossible for "Swifties" to get tickets including to her upcoming show at U.S. Bank Stadium, among other venues.The hearing goes beyond the Taylor Swift fiasco and more about Live Nation-Ticketmaster becoming what they consider a monopoly, controlling about 70% of the market for concert tickets and...
techaiapp.com

Senators Quoted Taylor Swift During Ticketmaster’s Hearing

Taylor Swift can add antitrust activist to her already impressive resume. The musician unintentionally spawned a long overdue reckoning of the ticketing industry — and more specifically, Live Nation’s monopoly of it — when tickets for her 2023 Eras tour proved historically difficult to get last year, crashing Ticketmaster and ending public sale of tickets early.
CBS Detroit

Senators grill Live Nation over Taylor Swift fiasco

Ticketmaster defended itself publicly for the first time since the concert promoter's highly publicized meltdown late last year during ticket sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.Joe Berchtold, the president and chief financial officer of Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, made the case to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the live concert industry is more competitive than it was a decade ago, when Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster, and that the ticket seller doesn't control capacity or pricing. "Primary ticketing companies, including Ticketmaster, do not set ticket prices, do not decide how many tickets go on...
Chris Freyler

The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift

It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ Is Super Country [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson put her stamp on a song Taylor Swift once wrote for a group of country hitmakers. The talk show host covered "Better Man (Taylor's Version)" this week. "Better Man" was a hit song for Little Big Town in 2016, with Swift saying very little about her solo write at the time. All the country quartet said at the time was that the megastar sent it to them, and they were eager to record it. It'd become a triple-Platinum certified No. 1 hit for Karen Fairchild and company.
Deadline

Live Nation Gets Bipartisan Grilling As Lawmakers Vow Action Following Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle — Update

UPDATE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told reporters that she that she believes that the three-hour Senate hearing focusing on Ticketmaster’s business practices helped educate some members “so we can move forward on some consumer legislation when it comes to ticket prices.” The criticism of Ticketmaster and parent Live Nation Entertainment came from both sides of the aisle, as lawmakers blasted the company not just for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle but for its market power in three sectors of live entertainment: ticketing, promotion and venues. “You wouldn’t know sometimes who was speaking, a Democrat or Republican. They want to help consumers....

