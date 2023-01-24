Read full article on original website
Following Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster Fiasco, Live Nation's President Jumped From Apologetic To Defensive During Senate Hearing
Following the Ticketmaster fiasco during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour sale, the Senate hearing has begun, and the Live Nation president jumped from apologetic to defensive.
Ticketmaster is in the hot seat on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift ticket meltdown
WASHINGTON -- On Tuesday, Live Nation and Ticketmaster had to answer to lawmakers for ticket meltdown that caused bad blood with millions of Taylor Swift fans last November.A Senate committee spent hours grilling company leaders on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers were just as upset with the ticket giant as fans were after it was nearly impossible for "Swifties" to get tickets including to her upcoming show at U.S. Bank Stadium, among other venues.The hearing goes beyond the Taylor Swift fiasco and more about Live Nation-Ticketmaster becoming what they consider a monopoly, controlling about 70% of the market for concert tickets and...
Senators Quoted Taylor Swift During Ticketmaster’s Hearing
Taylor Swift can add antitrust activist to her already impressive resume. The musician unintentionally spawned a long overdue reckoning of the ticketing industry — and more specifically, Live Nation’s monopoly of it — when tickets for her 2023 Eras tour proved historically difficult to get last year, crashing Ticketmaster and ending public sale of tickets early.
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Live music execs grilled on Capitol Hill after Taylor Swift tour mess
Ticketmaster was in the spotlight on Capitol Hill on Tuesday following the Taylor Swift Eras tour debacle, which saw droves of fans unable to secure tickets to her wildly popular upcoming tour. Why it matters: It took an artist as big as Taylor Swift to get the conversation about why...
Senators grill Live Nation over Taylor Swift fiasco
Ticketmaster defended itself publicly for the first time since the concert promoter's highly publicized meltdown late last year during ticket sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.Joe Berchtold, the president and chief financial officer of Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, made the case to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the live concert industry is more competitive than it was a decade ago, when Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster, and that the ticket seller doesn't control capacity or pricing. "Primary ticketing companies, including Ticketmaster, do not set ticket prices, do not decide how many tickets go on...
WATCH: Senate questions Ticketmaster business practices following Taylor Swift ticket issues
Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company's dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Watch the hearing in the player above. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, recalled piling into a friend's car in high...
What To Know About The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
Breaking down the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco.
Garth Brooks Defends TicketMaster Amidst Congressional Hearing, Calls for an End to Scalping
While Taylor Swift fans continue to express rage toward Ticketmaster, country singer Garth Brooks defends the ticketing service amidst the controversy
Live Nation Gets Bipartisan Grilling As Lawmakers Vow Action Following Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle — Update
UPDATE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told reporters that she that she believes that the three-hour Senate hearing focusing on Ticketmaster’s business practices helped educate some members “so we can move forward on some consumer legislation when it comes to ticket prices.” The criticism of Ticketmaster and parent Live Nation Entertainment came from both sides of the aisle, as lawmakers blasted the company not just for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle but for its market power in three sectors of live entertainment: ticketing, promotion and venues. “You wouldn’t know sometimes who was speaking, a Democrat or Republican. They want to help consumers....
