ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg. The shooting happened on U.S. 29 headed from Interstate 85 towards Spartanburg shortly after 12:30 p.m. Investigators said...
SPARTANBURG, SC
counton2.com

Body Cam Video: Heart-pulsing moments officers exchange gunfire with woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. Sgt. Winterhalter said the woman killed was sleeping when officers arrived and the person they made contact...
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

Company cited, fined over Charlotte Airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

‘Never learned his lesson.’ Judge sentences Gastonia fraudster

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia fraudster was sentenced after a judge told him he didn’t learn his lesson the first time around, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Gastonia resident Joseph DiBruno Jr., 54, will spend two...
GASTONIA, NC
counton2.com

Bird flu, inflation working against Clover chicken seller

CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s an expensive combination. The bird flu and inflation are coming together to drive up the cost of egg prices all over the country. This combination has caused a surge in home chickens; now, industry folks said the chickens are in short supply.
CLOVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy