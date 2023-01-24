Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Daughter shoots parents, herself in yard, PA cops say. Family ‘pre-planned’ deaths
A 26-year-old woman shot and killed her parents and then herself at their Pennsylvania home, and it’s what all three of them planned, according to investigators. Police responded to the home in West Manchester Township on the morning of Jan. 25 after three bodies were found in the backyard, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.
Tri-City Herald
Man having long day is cut in line buying Florida lottery ticket at Publix. It paid off
Getting cut in line turned out to be good luck for one man, according to the Florida lottery. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, was standing in line at a Publix in Delray Beach to buy a lottery ticket at a machine when someone cut in front of him. “It was the...
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
Tri-City Herald
Still finding stink bugs this winter? An insect ecologist tells us why they’re in Washington
The brown marmorated stink bug is one pest that Washington residents can’t seem to shake from their homes this winter. As of December, the pest has been detected inhabiting forests, people’s homes and devouring crops across 30 counties statewide, according to Washington State University. Some people might be...
Tri-City Herald
New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why
If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
WA’s tax system is broken, but using the courts to slip in an income tax is wrong | Opinion
Could this lawsuit open the door to an income tax in Washington state? | Editorial
