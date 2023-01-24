ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Tri-City Herald

Daughter shoots parents, herself in yard, PA cops say. Family ‘pre-planned’ deaths

A 26-year-old woman shot and killed her parents and then herself at their Pennsylvania home, and it’s what all three of them planned, according to investigators. Police responded to the home in West Manchester Township on the morning of Jan. 25 after three bodies were found in the backyard, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report.
New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why

If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
