OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking public comment on an environmental analysis of a plan to manage eulachon – commonly known as smelt – in the Columbia River Basin. They are a small forage fish that range from California to Alaska. The southern distinct population segment of smelt, which spans from northern California to British Columbia, was listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2010. Since then, changes in population status, federal regulations, and other information led to the need for development of a new management plan for the Washington and Oregon segment of the population.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO