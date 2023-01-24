Read full article on original website
More than 400,000 Idahoans & 1.5 Million Washington Residents Volunteered in 2020-21
BOISE, ID – More than 408,000 Idahoans spent 705,000 hours as volunteers from September 2020 to September 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Volunteering and Civic Life in America research, their time and effort was worth more than $991 million in economic value for the State of Idaho.
WDFW Seeks Public Input on Proposed Management Plan for Columbia River Smelt
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking public comment on an environmental analysis of a plan to manage eulachon – commonly known as smelt – in the Columbia River Basin. They are a small forage fish that range from California to Alaska. The southern distinct population segment of smelt, which spans from northern California to British Columbia, was listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2010. Since then, changes in population status, federal regulations, and other information led to the need for development of a new management plan for the Washington and Oregon segment of the population.
Best & Worst Nursing Homes in Idaho & Washington
LEWISTON, ID – The Lewis-Clark Valley has two of the worst nursing homes in the State of Idaho according to the Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system. In a study of nearly a hundred facilities, 10 currently have a one-star rating, or “much below average.” In Lewiston, two facilities are ranked #7 and #8. A facility in Grangeville is ranked #4.
New Legislation, Including One Lowering BAC Limit, Proposed to Increase Transportation Safety in Washington (Listen/Watch)
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s transportation is not safe. That, according to several officials who joined Governor Jay Inslee for a press conference to discuss numerous bills being considered in the Legislature to improve the safety for drivers, bicyclists, those working along highways, and pedestrians. Officials say people...
Free Webinars Offers Tips For Filing 2022 Income Taxes
BOISE, ID – Filing income taxes does not have to be confusing. Get tips for completing your federal and Idaho tax returns at a free webinars presented by the Idaho State Tax Commission and the Taxpayer Advocate Service. The “Tips for Filing 2022 Income Taxes” webinar runs in January,...
WA Students Champion Two Senate Education Bills
OLYMPIA, WA – A group of Washington State students are applauding two bills that will be heard by the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee. Senate Bill 5355 would mandate Washington schools provide instruction on sex trafficking prevention and identification. Senate Bill 5441 promotes the adoption of school curricula that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
Results Washington Meeting Focuses on Suicide & Veterans
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s suicide rate has been higher than the national average for at least two decades. According to Results Washington Director Mandeep Kaundal, in 2020, there were 15.4 deaths per 100,000 residents compared to the national rate of 13.5 deaths per 100,000. (See slides below).
Cache Creek Gangway to Be Closed for Construction
CLARKSTON, WA – The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area would like to inform visitors that the Cache Creek Dock Gangway will be closed February 10th through February 12th for construction. The project will include the reflooring of the gangplank. Visitors are reminded that self-issue permits are still required and...
Emergency Need For Blood Donations
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Health and the Northwest Blood Coalition urge eligible blood donors to donate during National Blood Donor Month. The coalition serving the state includes: Vitalant, Cascade Regional Blood Centers, BloodworksNW, and the American Red Cross Northwest Region. From DOH:. Donating blood is...
Court of Appeals Sends LC Valley Man’s Assault Conviction Back to Asotin County For Resentencing
SPOKANE, WA – A 37-year-old Lewis-Clark Valley man who was convicted of 2nd-Degree Assault With a Deadly Weapon in Asotin County Superior Court will be resentenced. Mathew Faulkner appealed his judgment of conviction and while the Washington State Court of Appeals Division III affirmed the conviction, the case was remanded back to Asotin County for resentencing. He was originally sentenced to 50 months’ incarceration following a bench trial on July 16, 2021.
Lewiston Council Declares Local Disaster Emergency Following Reservoir Rupture
The Lewiston city council passed a Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency on Monday — less than a week after a reservoir rupture caused more than 3 million gallons of water to escape, and force thousands of residents to boil water. The action is one of the steps involved in...
DAC NW Hosts Free Letter Writing Event For People With Disabilities
LEWISTON, ID – Disability Action Center NW is hosting a free letter writing event to help people with disabilities tell their story to state legislators. This advocacy campaign will raise awareness about the current in-home caregiver crisis in Idaho. It will take place at 1:00 p.m., February 4th, in their Lewiston office.
Boil Order Lifted For All Lewiston Residents
LEWISTON, ID – As of 4:50 p.m. today, the City of Lewiston has lifted the Boil Water Alert Order for all Lewiston water customers. Necessary modifications to the water system have been made in order to provide water to all customers from a different reservoir in the water system. Additionally, the affected reservoir has been disconnected from the system and drained of all remaining water.
LHS to Offer Seven New Courses
Lewiston High School students will have seven new course choices following approval by the Lewiston School Board. The courses will be offered in the 2023-24 school year and include: 3D solid modeling; Nez Perce language I; Welding I, II, III; Fundamentals of information systems technology; and Networking support II.
Lewiston Guidelines For Water Consumption
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston is working closely with the Department of Environmental Quality in efforts to respond to the rupture at a city-owned reservoir that occurred on January 18th, including community education regarding guidelines to follow for those currently under the boil water order. The purpose...
Update on Damaged Lewiston Reservoir
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston Public Works Department has been working around the clock to restore regular service to water customers still under the boil water order. Crews started draining the affected reservoir this morning and will be complete with this step by the end of the day.
Draining of Damaged Water Reservoir to Take Place Tomorrow
LEWISTON, ID – Since a rupture occurred at a Lewiston-owned reservoir and a boil water order was instated last Wednesday, significant strides have been made in efforts to lift the current boil order and address the damages to the reservoir. The City of Lewiston Public Works Department is committed...
Former Spokane Neonatologist Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison After Paying Dark Web Hitmen $60,000 in Bitcoin to Kidnap Estranged Wife & Assault Former Colleague
SPOKANE, WA – Senior United States District Judge William Fremming Nielsen today sentenced 56-year-old Ronald Craig Ilg of Spokane to 96 months in federal prison for hiring hitmen on the dark web to kidnap and assault multiple victims. It was the highest sentence available under the terms of Ilg’s plea agreement. In addition to ordering Ilg to spend eight years in federal prison, Judge Nielsen ordered him to pay more than $25,000 in restitution and a $100,000 fine. Ilg will also spend three years on federal supervision following his release from prison.
Pullman Student Facing Rape Charges
PULLMAN, WA – A Pullman High School student is facing third-degree rape charges stemming from an incident that allegedly happened off campus between him and another PHS student. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office charged the 16-year-old male suspect with rape in the third...
Late Week Snow Followed By Winds Saturday & Colder Early Next Week
Friday & Saturday: Snow, especially Cascade Crest, Blue Mountains, Idaho Panhandle Mountains and Camas Prairie; lighter snow east third of WA. Saturday: Arctic cold front arrive. Scattered snow showers. Falling temperatures with localized wind gusts to 45 mph. Wet/slushy roads will refreeze becoming icy. Localized blowing snow. Sunday: Bitterly cold...
