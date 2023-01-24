ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caughtindot.com

Weekend Picks – January 27th

The much anticipated Comfort Kitchen is now open in the neighborhood! Comfort Kitchen is a cafe by day and a restaurant by night with a full bar, celebrating the flavors and ingredients of the African diaspora — global comfort food — connected from Asia to the Americas. It is a Black-owned, immigrant-owned, and woman-owned business! You can check out the menu here!
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Large Rollover on 93S Near Savin Hill Station

An 18-wheeler tractor-trailer flipped on 93 South on Thursday afternoon around 2pm. BFD, BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. Expect traffic delays on both 93S and 93N. No word yet on what caused the rollover. Expect delays on the Red Line too due to the fact an MBTA...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

More Snow On the Way Wednesday Afternoon

Boston is expected to get just a few inches – between 1-3 – on Wednesday afternoon. The weather service also issued a flood watch for Cape Cod, the South Shore, the Boston area and almost all of Norfolk County. “A period of heavy rain combined with snowmelt Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Recap of Mayor Wu’s State of the City Address

On Wednesday night, Mayor Michelle Wu spoke at the MGM Music Hall to give her State of the City Address. Here are some takeaways and highlights below. If you missed it, you can watch it here or read a transcript. Goodbye BPDA. Expect a complete overhaul of The Boston Planning...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy