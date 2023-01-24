if they respected Law and Order they would have never been there on January 6th, and if Donald Trump respected Law and Order he would have conceded the election and we would have never had January 6th
bs.....he assaulted a officers he should never have had lesser charges. But he should serve the whole year not just part.
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Related
‘Real Housewives’ star scammed older Americans, is sentenced to years in prison, feds say
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’
Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records
3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
White Sheriff Who Called Colleagues ‘Black Bastards’ Resigns—Again
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 11