ATLANTA (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the remains of a man who was reportedly shot and then set on fire late last year. On Dec. 13 at 10:14 a.m., Atlanta Police Department officers responded to Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Road NW regarding a "person down." When they arrived, officers found a deceased victim who had been burned and left near the wood line.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO