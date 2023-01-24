Read full article on original website
Cops: Man shot in leg at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
A man was shot in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta commercial center Wednesday night, and robbery investigators are looking into the incident, authorities said.
One person dead after argument in SE Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers said one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found a person...
5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody, police say
On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta...
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting at southeast Atlanta hair studio
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Phillip M. Thomas has been arrested and charged with murder. ORIGINAL STORY: A fatal shooting investigation is underway at the In The Mix hair studio in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot around...
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
ATLANTA — People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Person shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is in critical condition after being shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb. Officers responded to a car accident around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 26 and found the driver had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital. Witnesses said that the passenger...
1 person shot overnight on Maryland Drive in DeKalb County
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville. DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. No information about a gunman has...
Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
6-year-old shot in the hand at DeKalb apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is injured after being shot in the finger at a DeKalb apartment complex. On Wednesday night, police said they were called out to the Forest at Columbia Apartments about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
Body found burning in the woods is identified as missing Atlanta man
ATLANTA (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the remains of a man who was reportedly shot and then set on fire late last year. On Dec. 13 at 10:14 a.m., Atlanta Police Department officers responded to Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Road NW regarding a "person down." When they arrived, officers found a deceased victim who had been burned and left near the wood line.
5 teens arrested after early morning car break-ins in hospital parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A total of 16 cars were broken into early Thursday morning by five teenagers, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Dunwoody police officers arrived at an active car break-in in the parking lot of Peachford Hospital. Once police arrived, the teens ran away. The teens...
Alleged serial bank robber arrested after chase in Rockdale County ends in crash
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon the Dekalb County Police Department received an alert about a stolen vehicle out of North Carolina. Once officers caught up to the vehicle, a pursuit was initiated that ended up on I-20 east heading towards Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office...
Suspect arrested after explosive device found in car in Cartersville
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Richard Bailey. Bailey has been charged with criminal possession of an explosive device, DUI-drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession of methamphetamine by ingestion. The device was explosive,...
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
Atlanta police investigate multiple car break-ins in Grant Park
ATLANTA — Multiple people had personal items stolen from their car in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police said these break-ins happened at around 11 p.m. with an address that matches that of Manny’s Grant Park, a bar and restaurant.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Office looking for killer in double homicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for a double homicide in Senoia. Police responded to the scene on Deep South Road near Johnson Road after midnight Jan. 17. Kip Harris and Marvin...
Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.
In the Mix Hair Studio shooting
A Cobb County Spokesman told Atlanta News First it is not that rare for candidate’s checks to bounce. Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta. A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. KSU student says he was attacked in hate crime. Updated: 7 hours...
Fayetteville police need help identifying man who is suspected of snatch and grab
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is being accused of robbing a Kiku Japanese Steakhouse in Fayetteville County. Per the police, on Jan. 20 the man committed Robbery by Sudden Snatching after grabbing several hundred dollar bills from the register before leaving. Fayetteville County Police Department is requesting...
