WSB Radio

One person dead after argument in SE Atlanta hair salon

ATLANTA — Officers said one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. When they got to the scene, they found a person...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

5 caught red-handed breaking into vehicles in Dunwoody, police say

On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting at southeast Atlanta hair studio

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Phillip M. Thomas has been arrested and charged with murder. ORIGINAL STORY: A fatal shooting investigation is underway at the In The Mix hair studio in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a person shot around...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is in critical condition after being shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb. Officers responded to a car accident around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 26 and found the driver had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital. Witnesses said that the passenger...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 person shot overnight on Maryland Drive in DeKalb County

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 3800 block of Maryland Drive in Doraville. DeKalb Dispatch confirms one person was shot. Their condition is unknown at this time. No information about a gunman has...
DORAVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
truecrimedaily

Body found burning in the woods is identified as missing Atlanta man

ATLANTA (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified the remains of a man who was reportedly shot and then set on fire late last year. On Dec. 13 at 10:14 a.m., Atlanta Police Department officers responded to Old Gordon Road NW and Collier Road NW regarding a "person down." When they arrived, officers found a deceased victim who had been burned and left near the wood line.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect arrested after explosive device found in car in Cartersville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Richard Bailey. Bailey has been charged with criminal possession of an explosive device, DUI-drugs, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession of methamphetamine by ingestion. The device was explosive,...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Good Samaritans try to rush Atlanta shooting victim to hospital, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are looking into a shooting after a person was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting call came in around 1 p.m. Police arrived at 187 Moury Avenue by Bluestone Coffeehouse and the Villages at Carver apartment complex when they learned the victim was on their way to the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

In the Mix Hair Studio shooting

A Cobb County Spokesman told Atlanta News First it is not that rare for candidate’s checks to bounce. Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta. A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. KSU student says he was attacked in hate crime. Updated: 7 hours...
ATLANTA, GA

