ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwell, MA

Jennifer Coolidge named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

By Kevin Slane
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The Norwell native will be honored with a parade and roast on February 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0uQO_0kPllI4G00
Jennifer Coolidge has been named the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year for 2023. AP

The awards keep rolling in for Jennifer Coolidge.

After snagging a Golden Globe statuette earlier this month for her role in “The White Lotus,” Coolidge was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Tuesday.

The award ceremony will be a homecoming for Coolidge in more ways than one: The actress was born in Boston and raised in Norwell, and one of her most famous roles was in the 2001 film “Legally Blonde,” which was set around Harvard’s law school campus.

“We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde,” Hasty Pudding Man & Woman of the Year Coordinator Maya Dubin said in a press release. “Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding.”

Coolidge will be honored with a parade through Harvard Square at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, followed by a roast at 7 p.m., where she will be given the group’s Pudding Pot.

Coolidge joins previous Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year winners including Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer, and fellow Massachusetts natives Elizabeth Banks and Amy Poehler.

Along with her roles in “White Lotus” and “Legally Blonde,” Coolidge gained significant attention for her role in the teen comedy “American Pie.” Other notable credits include “A Mighty Wind,” “Best in Show,” “A Cinderella Story,” and the recent romcom “Shotgun Wedding.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

The Boston Public Library released its ‘Black Is…’ booklist for 2023. Here’s what’s on it.

Library staff compiled a list of 75 titles for celebrating Black History Month, ranging from poetry to picture books. Black History Month is just around the corner and the Boston Public Library on Thursday kicked off its celebrations with the release of its annual “Black Is…” booklist, which this year features 75 titles published in 2022 that “commemorate the achievements, complexities, struggles, and culture of the Black experience.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists

"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Beacon, Harborlight Plan Intergenerational Adaptive Reuse of Former Briscoe School in Beverly, Massachusetts

BEVERLY, Mass. — Beacon Communities and Harborlight Homes have received financing to redevelop the former Briscoe School in Beverly into a mixed-use community centered around affordable housing for seniors. Located near the Atlantic Ocean approximately 15 miles north of Boston, the property will be called Beverly Village for Living...
BEVERLY, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards #mayorkoch

Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Long ongoing talking up of a considerable upgrading of restaurants in Quincy in recent years notwithstanding, Quincy restaurants were yet again not among the recently announced regional nominees for the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school staff member in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on leave after an elementary school student was left on a bus during morning drop-off at Centerville Elementary School Tuesday. The student had fallen asleep on the bus, according to a statement from Beverly Schools Supt. Sue Charochak. The child was found...
BEVERLY, MA
Boston

Lego’s Americas headquarters moving to Boston in 2026

The toy company’s current Americas headquarters are in Connecticut. The company says all employees there will have jobs available in Boston. Lego plans to move its Americas headquarters from Connecticut to Boston in 2026, the toy company announced Tuesday. All employees at the current headquarters in Enfield will have...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Our 2023 Top Doctors List Is Here

Discover the Boston area's 1,914 finest physicians, in 70 specialties, as chosen by their peers. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. Whether you’re after a pediatrician for the kiddos or a specialist to guide you through a recent...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy