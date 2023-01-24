ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Whalesync, a Seattle startup syncing data between software apps, raises $1.8M

Whalesync, a Seattle startup offering no-code support to companies to sync their data between software applications, raised $1.8 million. The startup is led by CEO Curtis Fonger and co-founder Matthew Busel. Fonger previously founded Appetas, a Seattle startup that helped restaurant owners create customizable websites with integration to delivery services like OpenTable and GrubHub.
Microsoft and VMware vet Paul Maritz backs social app that vows not to monetize user data

Veteran computer scientist and business leader Paul Maritz is perhaps best known for his work in PC and server operating systems, cloud computing, and enterprise infrastructure technology. But he also has a longstanding interest in the intersection of technology and personal data, as reflected in his founding in 2003 of...
Amazon adding new fees for grocery delivery

Amazon is tacking on new service fees for Prime members who get less than $150 worth of groceries via the company’s Amazon Fresh delivery service. In an email to customers, Amazon said it will start adding delivery charges of $3.95 for orders between $100-$150; $6.95 for orders between $50-$100; and $9.95 for orders under $50.

