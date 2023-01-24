Read full article on original website
Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?
STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
Kermit Davis reveals why Daeshun Ruffin was left at home when Rebels faced Oklahoma State
Ole Miss never stood much of a chance in its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup against Oklahoma State, especially without its top-two scorers in Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin. Murrell was questionable to return Saturday due to a knee sprain he suffered against Arkansas, but still made the trip to Stillwater. However, Ruffin didn't even go with the team. When head coach Kermit Davis was asked about Ruffin's absence in his postgame presser, he provided little specifics.
Talented in-state running back Rodney Fields commits to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Early momentum is starting to build for Oklahoma State football recruiting and the 2024 class as the Cowboys added another in-state commitment on Friday. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Southeast running back Rodney Fields announced his pledge to the Pokes after receiving an offer earlier this week. Fields...
Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School
Reed DeQuasie announced he'll be the latest DeQuasie to don the Crimson and Cream next season.
3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas
Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
news9.com
Moore Coach Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Student
A Moore Public Schools athletic coach is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Moore Public Schools released the following statement to News 9 on Friday:. "Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in...
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Restaurants in Downtown Oklahoma City
Cafe Do Brasil is an upscale Brazilian restaurant in Midtown, Oklahoma City. It offers a wide variety of drinks, including some pretty fancy caipirinhas. The best part is that they have a rooftop patio overlooking downtown Oklahoma City. In addition to the usual Brazilian fare, the restaurant has a full-service bar and offers takeout and delivery services. Whether you're looking for a meal for a group of five or a quick snack to take to the office, Cafe Do Brasil is an excellent place to start.
4 In Custody, Officer On Administrative Leave After Incident In NW OKC
Four suspects are in custody and an officer is on paid administrative leave after police say an attempt to recover a stolen car ends in gunfire. The Oklahoma City Police Department said it all stems from a carjacking earlier this week. Police said they saw the vehicle with people inside...
