ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pokesreport.com

Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?

STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Kermit Davis reveals why Daeshun Ruffin was left at home when Rebels faced Oklahoma State

Ole Miss never stood much of a chance in its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup against Oklahoma State, especially without its top-two scorers in Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin. Murrell was questionable to return Saturday due to a knee sprain he suffered against Arkansas, but still made the trip to Stillwater. However, Ruffin didn't even go with the team. When head coach Kermit Davis was asked about Ruffin's absence in his postgame presser, he provided little specifics.
STILLWATER, OK
Axios NW Arkansas

3 must-do road trips 4 hours from Northwest Arkansas

Now's the time to make travel plans for 2023, so let's dive into three prime locations to plan a weekend getaway. 1. Kansas City Photo: Adam Lacy/Getty ImagesKnown for great barbecue and its two-time Super Bowl champion football team, Kansas City is a lively metropolis about 3.5 hours from Fayetteville. Here's how to spend the perfect weekend in the heart of America. Stay: Spacious shipping container Airbnb with a rooftop deck for $90+ per night. Book here.Do:Kick off the summer at the largest free Memorial Day weekend event in the Midwest — Celebration at the Station. This year's bash will be Sunday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Moore Coach Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With Student

A Moore Public Schools athletic coach is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Moore Public Schools released the following statement to News 9 on Friday:. "Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in...
MOORE, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Restaurants in Downtown Oklahoma City

Cafe Do Brasil is an upscale Brazilian restaurant in Midtown, Oklahoma City. It offers a wide variety of drinks, including some pretty fancy caipirinhas. The best part is that they have a rooftop patio overlooking downtown Oklahoma City. In addition to the usual Brazilian fare, the restaurant has a full-service bar and offers takeout and delivery services. Whether you're looking for a meal for a group of five or a quick snack to take to the office, Cafe Do Brasil is an excellent place to start.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy