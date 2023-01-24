Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
hotnewhiphop.com
Packers Set Aaron Rodgers Trade Price
One AFC team is reportedly very interested. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a difficult season. Overall, they failed to make the playoffs and at times, it felt like Rodgers was done with the Packers organization. After all, he has threatened to leave the team three offseasons in a row.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
FOX Sports
Inside Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury, outlook for AFC title game
Which two teams will face one another in the Super Bowl on February 12th in Arizona? We are just days away from finding out, with a pair of conference championship games on tap. One of the biggest storylines ahead of Sunday's games is the health status of Kansas City Chiefs...
FOX Sports
Burrow, Mahomes highlight Cowherd's top 10 AFC Championship stars
Sunday's AFC Championship Game is a rematch of last season's AFC title game, as the Kansas City Chiefs once again host the Cincinnati Bengals. Kansas City dominated all season, cruising its way to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. On the other hand, Cincinnati began the season 0-2 and was 4-4 before winning eight consecutive games to close out the regular season and win the AFC North.
FOX Sports
Nick is betting on Chiefs to have firm control over Bengals despite Mahomes' ankle | What's Wright?
The Championship Games are here! The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fifth season in a row as they look to seek revenge on the confident Cincinnati Bengals from last year's matchup. With Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain, the line has shifted all across the board, from Chiefs (-2.5), (-1.5), (-1) to Bengals (-2.5), (-1.5) and now (-1). This is only the second time in Mahomes' career that he is a home underdog. Despite the low odds, Nick Wright is confident in his Chiefs controlling the entire game against Joe Burrow's squad with the recent attention Cincy has sparked through their recent comments and a tough K.C. defense against a battered Bengals offensive-line.
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow has intriguing take ahead of AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has won all three of his matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs over the past
Yardbarker
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Dismisses Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense Ahead of AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs gave the Bengals plenty of bulletin board material ahead of their Week 13 matchup at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati won that game 27-24. This week felt different until linebacker Willie Gay dismissed Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' offense. "Nothing. Nothing," Gay said bluntly when asked what impresses...
FOX Sports
Nick is NOT hedging on a 49ers Super Bowl run led by Brock Purdy | What's Wright?
Nick Wright is not hedging on his bet for the 49ers to make the Super Bowl despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. Nick explains the 49ers offense is loaded with All Pro’s and suits Purdy well. Nick explains Kyle Shanahan’s system doesn’t need great quarterback play and the 49ers have proved that all season long. Nick likes Purdy and the 49ers to beat out Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
FOX Sports
Is Sean Payton enough to fix Russell Wilson and the struggling Denver Broncos? | What's Wright?
Sean Payton is rumored to be the lead candidate for the open HC position with the Denver Broncos. With an expectation of a first-round pick and $20-25M/year to acquire Payton from the Saints, Nick explains he would be a costly acquisition. Nick voices his concerns for Russell Wilson’s struggles and believes Payton may not be enough to fix him. Nick explains the roster is overvalued, and the division is very competitive, so Payton’s best option is to sit out one more year for the Cowboys and Chargers jobs to open.
