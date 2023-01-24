Read full article on original website
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Zacks.com
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
Zacks.com
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Chevron Is Returning More of Its Oil-Fueled Windfall to Shareholders. Time to Buy This Oil Stock?
The oil giant is boosting its dividend and share repurchase program.
investing.com
Midday movers: Tesla, Chevron, Southwest Airlines and more
Investing.com -- Tech boosted the major indexes, fueled by a better than expected report on fourth quarter gross domestic product. Here are the midday movers for Jan. 26. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose 9% after the electric vehicle maker beat expectations and reported record operating earnings for the fourth quarter. Recent price cuts for some of its vehicles is seen boosting demand.
Want Safety and Growth in 2023? Try These Dividend Stocks.
Passive income is particularly welcome during tough market times.
Zacks.com
NextEra Energy (NEE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%. The bottom line was also up 24.4% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company.
Zacks.com
Mastercard's (MA) Q4 Earnings Beat on Resilient Spending
MA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $2.56. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry, Mastercard’s revenues amounted to $5,817 million, which rose 12%...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
OilPrice.com
Halliburton Hikes Dividend By 33% After Earnings Beat
Halliburton will return to shareholders half of its annual free cash flow after beating Q4 estimates. Halliburton will raise its dividend by 33%, the company said on Tuesday, as the world’s largest fracking services provider beat analyst estimates for fourth-quarter performance. Halliburton bought back $250 million in shares during Q4 2022, and saw quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share—this compares to $0.36 per share in Q4 a year ago.
Zacks.com
5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum with 534 companies slated to report their financial numbers next week. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. Several S&P 500 companies will report next week. We have...
Zacks.com
An Update on the Q4 Earnings Season
This was a week packed with Q4 corporate earnings reports. Investors continue monitoring those reports while stocks generally have been disregarding bad economic news. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to give us some perspective on all of that. 1. How long can the market ignore...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Zacks.com
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
URI - Free Report) shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Zacks.com
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 26th
BWAY - Free Report) manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days. Independent Bank Corp. (. INDB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. The Zacks...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb After Tesla Earnings, GDP
The electric vehicle maker reported record profit and revenue for the fourth quarter.
