NPR
Pope Francis' LGBTQ comments are not surprising but sincere, gay Vatican adviser says
Pope Francis says that homosexuality is a sin, but it is not a crime. And then he went further, saying the church must work against unjust laws that make it a crime. He made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press just before an upcoming trip to South Sudan, one of at least 67 countries with anti-gay laws. Joining us now to discuss the significance of these statements is Juan Carlos Cruz. He first met Pope Francis in 2018 when he and other survivors of sexual abuse by a Chilean priest were invited to the Vatican. Cruz is openly gay and now an adviser to the pope on LGBTQ+ issues. He's also a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Good morning. Thank you for being here.
NPR
A decade on, the creator of 'This is fine' wants to put the famous dog to rest
This is fine - that's a three-word catchphrase. It's come to mean things are not fine because of a meme that uses those words. Maybe you've seen this. There's a smiling cartoon dog sitting at a table, sipping his coffee as the room around him goes up in flames. This is fine, the dog assures himself. It's been 10 years since its creator put out the comic strip that bred this meme. NPR's Emma Bowman spoke with the artist who now says the dog's days might be numbered.
NPR
Scientists say an asteroid about the size of a delivery truck is headed toward us
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Heads-up - scientists say an asteroid about the size of a delivery truck is headed towards us, and it's going to be a close call. Tonight, around 7:30 Eastern Standard Time, asteroid 2023 BU will pass just 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America. But NASA says no need to panic. The asteroid has absolutely no chance of hitting Earth. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Inspiration for Bdeir's 'Warsha' came from above — a crane operator in Beirut
One way to see a city's beauty away from its flaws is from above, and that's what Lebanese filmmaker Dania Bdeir manages to do in her short film "Warsha." It's about a crane operator in Beirut. Bdeir says the inspiration came to her when she spotted a man on top of a construction crane, kneeling.
NPR
Morning news brief
The U.S. economy did well in 2022, but recession fears grow. Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram. Social media companies face pressure to crack down on online fentanyl sales. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. No matter where the U.S. economy goes this year, it seems to have had...
NPR
Her ancestors survived the Holocaust. She returns to Germany to reclaim her identity
Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Every year there are fewer Holocaust survivors still with us. But the trauma they experienced continues to reverberate through generations. Today we bring you the story of a descendent of Holocaust victims. Haley's ancestors were Holocaust survivors. But she's chosen to return to Germany...
NPR
A recently discovered asteroid had 'a very close encounter' with Earth
There was no reason to panic — an asteroid shot past our planet harmlessly Thursday night, NASA says. The space agency says the object — the size of a large moving truck — made one of the closest approaches to Earth ever when it zipped over the Southern Hemisphere.
NPR
Has the screenlife format of the new thriller 'Missing' gone stale by now?
MEGAN SURI: (As Veena) You're going through Kevin's email?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) You need to let the police handle this. STORM REID: (As June) I tried. But we're running out of time. Who are these people?. SUMMERS: The movie is "Missing," a thriller about a young woman scouring the...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Maya Moore started playing basketball as a kid, and she grew up to dominate the court as a professional basketball player. UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Moore will get it off. The shot is good. Game three belongs to Maya Moore and Minnesota. UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: She's got a new career high...
NPR
Examining the state of global shipping and what it might mean for you
The cost of transporting shipping containers has gone back down to 2019 levels after record highs during the pandemic. That should be great news for consumers, right? Well, not so fast. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. During much of the pandemic, the cost to fill and transport a shipping container soared. Now...
NPR
Tanks were invented more than 100 years ago. How have they stood the test of time?
With word this week that German and American tanks are headed to Ukraine, we wanted to take a moment to consider the role that tanks have played on the battlefields of Europe - the extent to which they have or have not been a game-changer. Go back to World War I. That is when tanks first appeared. The idea was that an armored all-terrain vehicle could break the stalemate of trench warfare. Well, militaries have been trying to improve on tanks' design and effectiveness ever since. Historian Antony Beevor has written about the tank and personally knows his way around one from his time as an officer in the British army. Welcome.
NPR
Nigerians who left their country, planning to return in old age, are reconsidering
Rising insecurity and economic uncertainty in Nigeria are increasingly having an impact on retirees' decisions not to return home to live out their twilight years in the country of their birth. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Japa, which is Yoruba for to flee or escape - it's become a major talking...
NPR
Could the decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine shift the tide in the war?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute about decisions by the U.S. and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine, and their likely impact on the war against Russia. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Russia used missiles to attack Ukraine again this morning. Ukrainian officials say warplanes...
NPR
When Things Fall Apart
Climate change, political unrest, random violence - Western society can often feel like what the filmmaker Warner Herzog calls, "a thin layer of ice on top of an ocean of chaos and darkness." In the United States, polls indicate that many people believe that law and order is the only thing protecting us from the savagery of our neighbors, that the fundamental nature of humanity is competition and struggle. This idea is often called "veneer theory." But is this idea rooted in historical reality? Is this actually what happens when societies face disasters? Are we always on the cusp of brutality?
NPR
Former President Bolsonaro is now living in Florida, far away from unrest in Brazil
January 8 rocked Brazil. That is the day when thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress and the Supreme Court and the presidential office. Bolsonaro had tried and failed in his bid for reelection as president. His supporters claimed with no evidence that the vote was rigged. Brazilian officials are now investigating events that triggered the riots. But there is one key player missing - Bolsonaro himself. The now ex-president is now living in Florida, where he makes regular appearances, poses for photos with supporters and keeps a conspicuous distance from Brazil's upheaval. NPR national security correspondent Sergio Olmos visited the Florida neighborhood where Bolsonaro is staying. Hey there, Sergio.
NPR
< Dear LK: My kids are enemies. What should I do?
Today on the show, my daughter picks on her younger brother relentlessly. Now my son demands time away from her. How can I fix this?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Dear LIFE KIT... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Dear LIFE KIT... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Dear LIFE KIT, I...
NPR
Mung bean omelet, anyone? Sky high egg prices crack open market for alternatives
Americans love eggs. And it is a consuming love. We eat about 280 eggs a year (more than half an egg per day). But lately, that love is costing us dearly: The price of eggs has roughly tripled since the pandemic began and egg shortages are hitting parts of the country. That combination has created a rare window of opportunity for substitutes.
NPR
The U.S. delays extending political safe haven status to people from Hong Kong
The U.S. has offered Hong Kong residents safe haven for up to 18 months. But now that time is up — leaving thousands in immigration limbo. In 2021, President Biden offered people from Hong Kong already in the U.S. temporary asylum. That meant they didn't have to go back to the Chinese territory where some say they might face political persecution. But that reprieve is up, and the U.S. is waiting until the last minute to extend the safe haven status. As NPR's Emily Feng reports, that's left thousands of other Hong Kongers in limbo.
NPR
Populations around the world are declining. Migration is the solution, says economist
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with developmental economist Lant Pritchett about how migration could offset the economic consequences of global demographic changes. There's an imbalance in global birth rates. China's population is shrinking for the first time in decades, raising fears that China's economy could shrink with it. Europe's population is quickly getting older, too. Meanwhile, parts of the developing world are facing a youth bubble. So could immigration help address both of these problems? Lant Pritchett is a development economist who studies labor markets and migration. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
The U.S. economy did well in 2022, however, recession fears are growing
The U.S. economy grew at a healthy clip in the final months of last year, but forecasters expect that to slow in 2023. No matter where the U.S. economy goes this year, it seems to have had a running start. We learned this morning that the economy grew at a relatively rapid clip in the final months of 2022. NPR's Scott Horsley is here. Scott, good morning.
