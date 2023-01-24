Read full article on original website
WBKO
LioChem e-Materials LLC to invest Over $104 M, create 141 full-time jobs in Simpson County
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday further growth in the state’s EV industry as LioChem e-Materials LLC, a subsidiary of Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd, will locate a new facility in Simpson County with a $104.4 million investment creating 141 quality jobs for local Kentuckians to support electric vehicle battery production.
WBKO
Taylor Davis named to preseason All-Conference and the Tops are picked to finish second in C-USA
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA has announced its Softball Preseason Coaches Poll, All-Conference team and superlatives, Thursday afternoon. The Hilltoppers were predicted to finish second in the 10-team league while Taylor Davis was all named to the Preseason All-Conference team. Davis completed the 2022 season with a .397/.447/.436...
WBKO
Scholarship fundraiser honors former WKU student killed in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An upcoming scholarship fundraiser will support students at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. The memorial scholarship honors Stavon Williams who graduated from the university in 2012. He was killed in a crash back in 2021 in North Carolina. The Nashville native and father of three...
WBKO
Waller appointed to fill vacant BGISD board seat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday, and voted 4-0 to appoint Cierra Waller to fill the vacant seat on the board. Waller has served the Bowling Green Independent School District in many leadership roles as a student, alumna, and...
WBKO
WKU Softball adds signee Annie White to Class of 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball head coach Amy Tudor added late signee, Annie White, to the signing class of 2023. White joins the likes of Becca Campbell, Ava Lunsford, Morgan Sharpe, Rylan Smith, and Kendle White (no relation) on The Hill next fall. White is from Northwest Kentucky...
WBKO
Feeding America and Allen Co. leaders combat food insecurity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, met with Allen County leaders today to discuss new strategies for battling food insecurity across the county. Roughly 14 percent of adults and over 17 percent of children across the county are currently facing food insecurity. This means that over...
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School was recognized as the 10th “Leader in Me, Lighthouse School” in the Warren County Public School District. Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce 88th annual celebration, Rich Pond Elementary was recognized for its work in building leadership skills.
WBKO
Lady Toppers rally to beat FIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (10-9, 7-3 C-USA) rallied back to defeat FIU (10-9, 5-5 C-USA) on Thursday night in Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers were down seven with 4:22 left in the game, but ended on a 7-0 run to earn a 67-63 win. “We...
WBKO
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky announces expanded service area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded their service area to include the following counties; Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd. “We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in South Central Kentucky.” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”
WBKO
Hermanova wins C-USA Athlete of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Tennis sophomore Rachel Hermanova has been named Conference USA Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. It is Hermanova’s first athlete of the week honor and WKU’s first player of the week this season. Hermanova finished last weekend 3-0 with...
WBKO
Jamarion Sharp named to the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball senior center Jamarion Sharp was named to the 2023 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday afternoon. Sharp is one of just four players from outside the Power Five on the watch...
WBKO
BG Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates another year at 88th Annual Celebration
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held its 88th Annual Celebration tonight. Local business leaders, elected officials, regional partners, economic development investors, and special guests gathered for a reception and program at Sloan Convention Center. Keynote Speaker and Chief Revenue Officer for the...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes historic free-throw discrepancy, and more postgame notes
The Kentucky Wildcats are officially on a streak following their 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Commodores, their four-straight triumph following the South Carolina setback. After a sluggish start by both teams, Kentucky took full control of the game midway through the first half and never looked back. The Cats would hold a 29-27 lead late in the first half before going on a 19-3 run to take firm command of the game.
WBKO
City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
WBKO
Carter Lumber expanding as it rebuilds in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Lumber announced Thursday the expansion of its Carter Lumber building component manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark. This expansion and construction is part of their rebuilding following the devasting tornados that impacted Bowling Green in December 2021. This development is happening through an $8.6...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
wkms.org
Electric vehicle battery supplier locating in Simpson Co.
The electric vehicle footprint is growing in Kentucky with the announcement of a new manufacturer in Simpson County. Liochem e-Materials announced plans on Thursday to create 141 jobs related to the production of battery materials for the EV industry. Liochem President John Easley says Franklin is a good fit for...
CBS Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt hasn't won a contest against UK since Feb. 27 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Things were close when the Commodores...
WBKO
Historic RailPark and Train Museum kickstarts 2023 campaign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot invited partners and donors within the community to reminisce on the previous year’s events and to kick off their 2023 campaign. In 1993, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot were set to...
WBKO
Turnovers and cold-shooting second half leads to 78-69 WKU defeat at FIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 22-4 FIU run midway through the second half troubled the Hilltoppers, leading to a 78-69 loss in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center on Thursday night. The Hilltoppers initially jumped out to a 13-6 lead within five minutes of the start of the game. WKU...
