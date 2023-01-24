ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Scholarship fundraiser honors former WKU student killed in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An upcoming scholarship fundraiser will support students at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. The memorial scholarship honors Stavon Williams who graduated from the university in 2012. He was killed in a crash back in 2021 in North Carolina. The Nashville native and father of three...
Waller appointed to fill vacant BGISD board seat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Board of Education held a special meeting on Tuesday, and voted 4-0 to appoint Cierra Waller to fill the vacant seat on the board. Waller has served the Bowling Green Independent School District in many leadership roles as a student, alumna, and...
WKU Softball adds signee Annie White to Class of 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball head coach Amy Tudor added late signee, Annie White, to the signing class of 2023. White joins the likes of Becca Campbell, Ava Lunsford, Morgan Sharpe, Rylan Smith, and Kendle White (no relation) on The Hill next fall. White is from Northwest Kentucky...
Feeding America and Allen Co. leaders combat food insecurity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland, met with Allen County leaders today to discuss new strategies for battling food insecurity across the county. Roughly 14 percent of adults and over 17 percent of children across the county are currently facing food insecurity. This means that over...
Lady Toppers rally to beat FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (10-9, 7-3 C-USA) rallied back to defeat FIU (10-9, 5-5 C-USA) on Thursday night in Diddle Arena. The Lady Toppers were down seven with 4:22 left in the game, but ended on a 7-0 run to earn a 67-63 win. “We...
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky announces expanded service area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded their service area to include the following counties; Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd. “We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in South Central Kentucky.” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”
Hermanova wins C-USA Athlete of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Tennis sophomore Rachel Hermanova has been named Conference USA Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. It is Hermanova’s first athlete of the week honor and WKU’s first player of the week this season. Hermanova finished last weekend 3-0 with...
BG Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates another year at 88th Annual Celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held its 88th Annual Celebration tonight. Local business leaders, elected officials, regional partners, economic development investors, and special guests gathered for a reception and program at Sloan Convention Center. Keynote Speaker and Chief Revenue Officer for the...
Kentucky overcomes historic free-throw discrepancy, and more postgame notes

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially on a streak following their 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Commodores, their four-straight triumph following the South Carolina setback. After a sluggish start by both teams, Kentucky took full control of the game midway through the first half and never looked back. The Cats would hold a 29-27 lead late in the first half before going on a 19-3 run to take firm command of the game.
City of Bowling Green hires new Public Works Director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has been on the hunt for a new Public Works Director since the retirement of the previous Director in September, Greg Meredith. A decision has finally been made. Bowling Green will soon be welcoming Andrew Souza as the new Public...
Carter Lumber expanding as it rebuilds in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carter Lumber announced Thursday the expansion of its Carter Lumber building component manufacturing facility in the Kentucky Transpark. This expansion and construction is part of their rebuilding following the devasting tornados that impacted Bowling Green in December 2021. This development is happening through an $8.6...
Electric vehicle battery supplier locating in Simpson Co.

The electric vehicle footprint is growing in Kentucky with the announcement of a new manufacturer in Simpson County. Liochem e-Materials announced plans on Thursday to create 141 jobs related to the production of battery materials for the EV industry. Liochem President John Easley says Franklin is a good fit for...
Historic RailPark and Train Museum kickstarts 2023 campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot invited partners and donors within the community to reminisce on the previous year’s events and to kick off their 2023 campaign. In 1993, the Historic RailPark & Train Museum and L&N Depot were set to...
