Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
Boys Basketball: Morristown Falls to West Morris; 54-48

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School boys basketball team fell to West Morris, 54-48, on Monday, Jan. 23. The Colonials outscored the Wolfpack 19-4 in the third quarter. Zion Baitey had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Morristown, and Finn Rodgers and Christian Clark-Stokes each scored 11 points. Eli Stoute and Jack Leonard combined for 27 points for West Morris, and Matt Mancini grabbed 13 rebounds. Morristown lost its fifth game in a row and will now travel to face Sparta on Wednesday January 25. Game time is 7pm.  
Boys Basketball: Montville's Three-Pointers Drive Win over Roxbury

MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville’s three point shooting proved to be the deciding factor in a 66-53 win against the Roxbury Gaels boys basketball team on Monday night.  The Gaels traveled to Montville to take on the 3-8 Mustangs. It was the second time the team's faced-off in two days, a contest that came on the heels of Roxbury's 64-58 victory on Jan. 21. Monday night's game was back and forth throughout, with the Mustangs eventually pulling away to a 10-point lead with 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, a gap the Gaels could not close.  Montville's John Guy Kobilarcik put on a clinic just by himself, making five three-pointers...
Boys basketball: 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Phillipsburg boys basketball received the No. 1 seed in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Defending champion Hackettstown is the second seed. Both received double byes to the quarterfinal round. Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley, Sparta, Vernon, Warren Hills and Lenape Valley filled the top eight spots, all of which receive byes to the second round. First-round games must...
HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT.   The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT.   The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
