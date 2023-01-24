ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Man charged with firing shots at a woman

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he fired shots at a woman at home in Luzerne County.

According to Kingston Police Department, in September 2022 around 5:00 p.m. a victim called officers after a man fired shots at her while she was hiding inside a bathroom at a house in the 200 block of Grove Street.

Man arrested for alleged involvement in 10 burglaries

The victim told investigators that she was awoken by David Eugene Phillips, 39, of Plains, and began to argue with him as she yelled at him to leave.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim went to the bathroom and Phillip kicked the door and fired a round of shots from a handgun that passed through the door and into drywall.

Police note that two children, ages 9 and 11 were on the first floor of the home at the time of the shooting and confirmed the incident to officers.

Phillips was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.

