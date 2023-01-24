Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOLF
Three men arrested in Hazleton on separate warrants
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Patrol Officers took three men into custody on separate arrest warrants Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Laperuta, 29-year-old Alfred Silguero, and 49-year-old Pascual Tapia between 11 PM Wednesday and 1 AM Thursday. Laperuta was arrested on a felony...
Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
Police arrest barricaded man in Wayne County
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were investigating an incident in Wayne County and shutting down roads in the process Thursday afternoon. Multiple police cruisers were on Bone Ridge Road between Twin Pond Way and Airport Lane in Paupack Township. Troopers on the scene told Eyewitness News that a man had barricaded himself […]
Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
WOLF
Paupack Township Man In Custody After Barricading Himself
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE CO. (WOLF) — State police responded to a situation in Wayne County this afternoon, after a man barricaded himself inside a home for hours. It all started around 7am on White Birch Lane in Paupack Township. Troopers on the scene told FOX56 that it was an...
WOLF
Two wanted for theft in Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
WOLF
Tobyhanna man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A man involved in a car accident on Tuesday was arrested after police learned the vehicle he was driving had been stolen out of another state. Just after 6 PM on Tuesday, officers with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department were dispatched to...
Armed robbery at PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he robbed a customer at knifepoint on Sunday at a PNC Bank. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on January 22 around 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at PNC Bank, at 60 Washington Street, in […]
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash involving stolen car
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say crashed a stolen car in Monroe County and left the scene before officers arrived. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car crash in Tobyhanna. Once police arrived on the scene the driver was […]
Bags of meth seized after driver found sleeping
BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found sleeping with the engine running and several bags of meth inside the car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 around 12:49 a.m., troopers saw a car parked in the 2100 block of West Front Street in Columbia County with […]
Lackawanna County man facing charges, accused of stealing money from little league
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a little league. Frank Babarsky of Archbald is accused of writing out roughly $5,000 in checks to himself and signing the names of the current and former Lakeland Little League presidents. Babarsky...
Former Scranton patrol sergeant pleads guilty to fraud charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former patrol sergeant for the Scranton Police Department pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming thousands of dollars from a federal program. According to officials, 50-year-old Jeffrey J. Vaughn, from Scranton, pleaded guilty to knowingly claiming over $5,000 in fraudulently earned compensation. Investigators said Vaughn claimed he worked extra-duty patrol shifts […]
WOLF
Schuylkill Haven School District goes on lockdown due to nearby police incident
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A police chase near the Schuylkill Haven School District caused the school to go on lockdown Thursday morning. According to Skook News, Superintendent Shawn Fitpatrick says parents were notified of the incident around 11:30 AM. He says the district was notified by Schuylkill...
pahomepage.com
The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation. 58-year-old Robert Baron from Old Forge vanished six years ago and his family insists they won’t rest...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
Former police sergeant faces 10 years in prison
SCRANTON, Pa. — A former police sergeant faces up to 10 years in prison for taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally funded housing projects in the city,...
Man charged with firing shots at a woman
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he fired shots at a woman at home in Luzerne County. According to Kingston Police Department, in September 2022 around 5:00 p.m. a victim called officers after a man fired shots at her while she was hiding inside a bathroom at […]
Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man pleaded guilty to allegedly selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution in the Scranton area in 2022. Investigators said in June 2022, […]
Seven people and a dog safe after fire in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home in Dunmore. Calls came in just before midnight on Wednesday. Crews knocked down the flames at a multi-family home on Mill Street. Officials say the building had four units with seven people living inside. Everyone, including a pet dog, made it...
Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
