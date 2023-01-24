MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School boys basketball team fell to West Morris, 54-48, on Monday, Jan. 23. The Colonials outscored the Wolfpack 19-4 in the third quarter. Zion Baitey had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Morristown, and Finn Rodgers and Christian Clark-Stokes each scored 11 points. Eli Stoute and Jack Leonard combined for 27 points for West Morris, and Matt Mancini grabbed 13 rebounds. Morristown lost its fifth game in a row and will now travel to face Sparta on Wednesday January 25. Game time is 7pm. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO