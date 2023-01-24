ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are all of Florida football's 2023 recruits in final ESPN Top 300 rankings

By Adam Dubbin
 5 days ago
The 2023 recruiting cycle is drawing to a close and while there are still a few top prep prospects out there looking for a home — for instance, former Florida football commit Jaden Rashada — most of the rising college freshmen have fully committed and even in many cases have already enrolled into classes at their new alma mater.

When Billy Napier was brought in to replace Dan Mullen a bit over a year ago, one of the top priorities on the new skipper’s list was to address the lagging effort on the recruiting front that had been endemic to the program during the prior coach’s tenure. The new crew did an admirable job restoring the university’s luster in the eyes of young up-and-coming talent, cracking the top 10 on some rankings while sitting just outside in others — prior to the Rashada fiasco, at least.

We published a brief article on ESPN’s final Top 300 player rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle before, now we are providing a breakdown of each individual’s ratings and rankings, comparing ESPN’s results with those of the 2447Sports composite as well as the On3 consensus. Note that Rashada is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked No. 31 on this list.

No. 53 - DT Kelby Collins

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (86)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 40 nationally
  • No. 4 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 47 nationally
  • No. 7 at position

No. 70 - CB Ja'Keem Jackson

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (86)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 92 nationally
  • No. 11 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 60 nationally
  • No. 5 at position

No. 91 - CB Dijon Johnson

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (84)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 107 nationally
  • No. 7 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 124 nationally
  • No. 12 at position

No. 92 - WR Aidan Mizell

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (84)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 96 nationally
  • No. 16 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 102 nationally
  • No. 19 at position

No. 96 - OG Roderick Kearney

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (84)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 114 nationally
  • No. 4 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 131 nationally
  • No. 7 at position

No. 139 - S Jordan Castell

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (83)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 201 nationally
  • No. 13 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 231 nationally
  • No. 16 at position

No. 146 - ATH Eugene Wilson III

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (83)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 110 nationally
  • No. 19 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 111 nationally
  • No. 21 at position

No. 186 - CB Sharif Denson

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 225 nationally
  • No. 26 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 252 nationally
  • No. 32 at position

No. 187 - ATH Aaron Gates

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 337 nationally
  • No. 17 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 363 nationally
  • No. 33 at position

No. 209 - OC Knijeah Harris

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 443 nationally
  • No. 31 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 419 nationally
  • No. 33 at position

No. 224 - DT Will Norman

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 197 nationally
  • No. 26 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 206 nationally
  • No. 26 at position

No. 225 - DE T.J. Searcy

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 257 nationally
  • No. 36 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 222 nationally
  • No. 22 at position

No. 259 - DE Gavin Hill

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (81)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 308 nationally
  • No. 43 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 308 nationally
  • No. 40 at position

No. 288 - DE Kamran James

ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (81)

247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 166 nationally
  • No. 19 at position

On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • No. 145 nationally
  • No. 16 at position

