Here are all of Florida football's 2023 recruits in final ESPN Top 300 rankings
The 2023 recruiting cycle is drawing to a close and while there are still a few top prep prospects out there looking for a home — for instance, former Florida football commit Jaden Rashada — most of the rising college freshmen have fully committed and even in many cases have already enrolled into classes at their new alma mater.
When Billy Napier was brought in to replace Dan Mullen a bit over a year ago, one of the top priorities on the new skipper’s list was to address the lagging effort on the recruiting front that had been endemic to the program during the prior coach’s tenure. The new crew did an admirable job restoring the university’s luster in the eyes of young up-and-coming talent, cracking the top 10 on some rankings while sitting just outside in others — prior to the Rashada fiasco, at least.
We published a brief article on ESPN’s final Top 300 player rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle before, now we are providing a breakdown of each individual’s ratings and rankings, comparing ESPN’s results with those of the 2447Sports composite as well as the On3 consensus. Note that Rashada is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked No. 31 on this list.
No. 53 - DT Kelby Collins
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (86)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 40 nationally
- No. 4 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 47 nationally
- No. 7 at position
No. 70 - CB Ja'Keem Jackson
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (86)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 92 nationally
- No. 11 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 60 nationally
- No. 5 at position
No. 91 - CB Dijon Johnson
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (84)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 107 nationally
- No. 7 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 124 nationally
- No. 12 at position
No. 92 - WR Aidan Mizell
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (84)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 96 nationally
- No. 16 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 102 nationally
- No. 19 at position
No. 96 - OG Roderick Kearney
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (84)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 114 nationally
- No. 4 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 131 nationally
- No. 7 at position
No. 139 - S Jordan Castell
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (83)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 201 nationally
- No. 13 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 231 nationally
- No. 16 at position
No. 146 - ATH Eugene Wilson III
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (83)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 110 nationally
- No. 19 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 111 nationally
- No. 21 at position
No. 186 - CB Sharif Denson
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 225 nationally
- No. 26 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 252 nationally
- No. 32 at position
No. 187 - ATH Aaron Gates
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 337 nationally
- No. 17 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 363 nationally
- No. 33 at position
No. 209 - OC Knijeah Harris
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐
- No. 443 nationally
- No. 31 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐
- No. 419 nationally
- No. 33 at position
No. 224 - DT Will Norman
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 197 nationally
- No. 26 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 206 nationally
- No. 26 at position
No. 225 - DE T.J. Searcy
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (82)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 257 nationally
- No. 36 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 222 nationally
- No. 22 at position
No. 259 - DE Gavin Hill
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (81)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 308 nationally
- No. 43 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 308 nationally
- No. 40 at position
No. 288 - DE Kamran James
ESPN (Grade): ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (81)
247Sports Composite: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 166 nationally
- No. 19 at position
On3 Consensus: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- No. 145 nationally
- No. 16 at position
