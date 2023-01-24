Read full article on original website
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
Texas officials rescue over 20 migrants from cross-border train smuggling operation
The Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sunday, rescued over 20 migrants, one of whom required medical attention, from a train smuggling operation near the border.
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Tw suspected drug traffickers killed in shootout with US Customs and Border Protection agents
Two suspected drug traffickers have been killed and four have been arrested following a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents off Puerto Rico, officials say.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
‘They didn’t tell us anything’: Venezuelan migrants say they’re being sent to Utah
Immigration advocates and Utah officials say migrants from Venezuela are being sent to Utah and other states by Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security. However there are no reports of migrants being bused from Texas and Florida by state governments.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Mexican drug lord on FBI's Most Wanted list among dozens busted out of prison near border
AUSTIN, Texas — A notorious Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was one of more than two dozen inmates busted out of a prison close to the U.S. border earlier this week. Rafael Caro-Quintero, 70, escaped from a Mexican prison early Sunday when...
Sheriff Mark Lamb of Arizona has a stern message for Biden at the border: 'Apologize' first
As President Biden prepares to visit the southern border for the first time during his presidency, Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, shared strong messages for Biden ahead of the visit.
Texas border chaos: illegal migrant steals road roller, suspected smugglers lead police on high-speed chase
A suspected illegal immigrant is reported to have stolen a road roller from a private ranch in Texas and drove the vehicle until it ran out of fuel.
'IT WAS WORKING': Arizona border residents blast decision to remove container wall
Crews removed shipping containers used to fill gaps in the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, but farmers say the makeshift wall was helping amid a surge of migrants.
Missing Mexican journalists appear chained hand and foot in video, "paying the consequences" for their reporting
Media rights activists voiced concern on Wednesday for three Mexican journalists feared to have been abducted two weeks ago in an area controlled by drug traffickers. Jesus Pintor Alegre, Fernando Moreno Villegas and Alan Garcia Aguilar, who worked for the news website Escenario Calentano, disappeared on December 27 in Guerrero state.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Border Patrol agents apprehend 38 known terrorists in first 3 months of fiscal 2023
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a record 38 people on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database during the first three months of fiscal 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. This is after agents apprehended a record 98 in all of fiscal...
Officers find over one million fentanyl pills in one day
Customs and Border Protection officers found over one million fentanyl pills at Port of Nogales in one day, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries.
