Read full article on original website
Related
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
WTVM
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New resources for Columbus State University and schools in Muscogee County are now on the way. “I have a 13-month-old baby girl at home, and I know there’s nothing more important than the safety, security, and opportunity for our kids,” says U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia.
Sen. Sonya Halpern on her ride-along with law enforcement
State Sen. Sonya Halpern, an Atlanta Democrat who represents District 39 in the Georgia Legislature, recently participated in an evening ride-along with the Georgia State Patrol. She became interested in participating in a ride-along after a conversation with a Georgia State patrolman working security at the Capitol. The patrolman introduced her to Maj. Kendrick Lowe, […] The post Sen. Sonya Halpern on her ride-along with law enforcement appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0