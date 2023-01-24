ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Sen. Sonya Halpern on her ride-along with law enforcement

State Sen. Sonya Halpern, an Atlanta Democrat who represents District 39 in the Georgia Legislature, recently participated in an evening ride-along with the Georgia State Patrol. She became interested in participating in a ride-along after a conversation with a Georgia State patrolman working security at the Capitol. The patrolman introduced her to Maj. Kendrick Lowe, […] The post Sen. Sonya Halpern on her ride-along with law enforcement appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy