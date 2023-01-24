Read full article on original website
NJWWA wrestling poll shows key Hunterdon/Warren rumbles coming up
Upcoming action in the Hunterdon/Warren region could have a major impact on the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. Five Hunterdon/Warren teams are ranked in this week’s poll, and all five ranked teams will meet at least one of the others, and some more, this week. Phillipsburg remains...
Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51
CAMDEN, NJ — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan. 24.
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
Girls Bowling Top 10, Jan. 24: Couple teams move up, familiar face re-joins the fold
Brick Memorial still has the No. 1 spot and it doesn’t look like the Mustangs will be relinquishing its lofty ranking any time soon. Brick Memorial remains undefeated after taking down Toms River North and South this past week. Howell also remains at the No. 2 spot. Howell won...
Boys basketball: 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule
Phillipsburg boys basketball received the No. 1 seed in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Defending champion Hackettstown is the second seed. Both received double byes to the quarterfinal round. Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley, Sparta, Vernon, Warren Hills and Lenape Valley filled the top eight spots, all of which receive byes to the second round. First-round games must...
HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT. The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT. The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
