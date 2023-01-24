ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden High Bests St. Augustine, 82-51

CAMDEN, NJ  — Tenth-ranked St. Augustine put up more of a fight than most South Jersey teams against second-ranked Camden High. It didn't make a difference in the Camden High gym on Jan. 23. The Camden High Panthers were only up by one point after one quarter and seven points up at one point in the third. But in the end, the Panthers pulled away, didn't look back and won by a wide margin, 82-51 Next up for the Panthers is a 7 p.m. home game against Cherry Hill West on Jan.  24.
CAMDEN, NJ
Boys basketball: 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament bracket, scores, schedule

Phillipsburg boys basketball received the No. 1 seed in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Defending champion Hackettstown is the second seed. Both received double byes to the quarterfinal round. Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley, Sparta, Vernon, Warren Hills and Lenape Valley filled the top eight spots, all of which receive byes to the second round. First-round games must...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
HS Wrestling Recap: The Phillipsburg Pit Re-Opened for Hanover Park and Lived Up to the Hype

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT.   The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT.   The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Toms River, NJ
