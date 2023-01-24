PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – It just wouldn’t be right to recap with anything other than, Welcome to the PIT. The Stateliner fans and opponents returned to what is now the Phillipsburg Middle School’s notorious “PIT” for the first match at the PIT since 2019. The new high school setting has given Phillipsburg fans what they asked for years, a larger venue, hosting HWS, hosting districts, regions, and even state tournaments. But, it still isn’t the PIT. The intensity delivered, like P’Burg fans do, with a rowdy crowd standing from the floor to the ceiling, ready to cheer, jeer and chant. It ended as...

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO