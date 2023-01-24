Read full article on original website
Harris Williams Advises Prima Solutions on its Sale to Total Specific Solutions
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised. on its sale to Total Specific Solutions (TSS), a subsidiary of. Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU; Constellation). Prima Solutions. is a leading European insurtech company that helps insurance professionals transform existing legacy systems and streamline core...
BGC PARTNERS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;. APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. , for a term to expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of. Stockholders of the Company, or until his successor is duly elected and. qualified. was also appointed to the...
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. St. Charles Insurance Company Risk Retention Group. (St. Charles) (. Charleston, SC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has...
ISG to Publish Report on Insurance Platform Solutions
Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of modern platforms helping insurers boost efficiency and compete in a changing industry. (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of insurance platform solutions that enable insurance companies to develop and deliver relevant, personalized products in an intensely competitive industry.
Afficiency And Western & Southern Team With Consumeroptix To Integrate Income Protection Insurance
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Afficiency, an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, and. , a Fortune 400 financial services firm, today announced a new integration with ConsumerOptix. The collaboration enables ConsumerOptix to embed IncomeSense, an income protection life insurance solution developed by Afficiency and Western & Southern, into the distribution platforms ConsumerOptix develops for its clients.
IRI ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD DIRECTORS
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) announced changes to its board of directors today. The two new members of the IRI board of directors are:. (R), a leading provider of annuity products to bank and broker-dealer institutions. Along with leading the company's financials, business strategy, and distribution platform, Graham also sits as an officer on the executive leadership team of.
Patent Issued for System and method for managing routing of customer calls to agents (USPTO 11551108): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11551108 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Customer contact centers provide an important interface for customers/partners of an organization to contact the organization. The contact can be for a request for a product or service, for trouble reporting, service request, etc. The contact mechanism in a conventional call center is via a telephone, but it could be via a number of other electronic channels, including e-mail, online chat, etc.
Best’s Review Releases Digital Supplement on U.S. Workers’ Comp Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Best's Review magazine has launched a new online supplement edition focused on. workers' compensation insurance. The supplement is available at https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/Supplements/WorkersComp/. The new online supplement features two sections:. Timely editorial focused on major issues in the workers' compensation insurance sector; and. State-by-state listings of insurers writing workers' compensation...
