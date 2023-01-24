WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins."It happens sometimes when you've lost two in a row," he said.By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race."It's always good to get a chance to do the shootout and obviously nice to get a win, too," Backstrom said with a smile. "That's all that matters. Yeah,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 43 MINUTES AGO