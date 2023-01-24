Read full article on original website
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $200 guaranteed on Cavs, Blue Jackets & more
Ohio sports team fanatics can show their love for the...
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment
Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season
I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
College Basketball Odds: Kansas State vs. Iowa State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
Big 12 action is back with a clash of ranked titans when the No.5 Kansas State Wildcats face off against the No.12 Iowa State Cyclones. You won’t want to miss this game in Ames. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas State-Iowa State prediction and pick.
Three predictions for Mississippi State-Alabama
Three predictions for second-ranked Alabama (17-2, 7-0 in SEC) in its matchup with Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6) Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum. Tolu Smith will attempt no fewer than 10 free throws. The Mississippi State post converted just three of 15 attempts in a 78-67 loss...
Early Ranking of the 10 Best Games of Week 1 of the 2023 College Football Season
A list of the 10 best college football matchups on the schedule for Labor Day weekend.
Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released
LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins."It happens sometimes when you've lost two in a row," he said.By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race."It's always good to get a chance to do the shootout and obviously nice to get a win, too," Backstrom said with a smile. "That's all that matters. Yeah,...
CBS Sports
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The #24 Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive. The Tigers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Virginia Tech...
LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom
LSU (12-7) and Arkansas (13-6) square off in an SEC matchup Tuesday. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN2, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in. How to watch LSU vs. Arkansas. Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET. Location: Fayetteville (Ark.)
LSU at Arkansas odds, picks and predictions
The LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5) Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the LSU vs. Arkansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Oklahoma QB Micah Bowens enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. He originally committed to Penn State out of high school before eventually winding up in Norman. The 5-11 QB should have 3-4 years of eligbility remaining. Bowens played high school football at Las Vegas (NV)...
