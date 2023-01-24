ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment

Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season

I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
247Sports

Three predictions for Mississippi State-Alabama

Three predictions for second-ranked Alabama (17-2, 7-0 in SEC) in its matchup with Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6) Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/SEC Network) at Coleman Coliseum. Tolu Smith will attempt no fewer than 10 free throws. The Mississippi State post converted just three of 15 attempts in a 78-67 loss...
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations. Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1. Here's a look ...
CBS Pittsburgh

Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins."It happens sometimes when you've lost two in a row," he said.By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race."It's always good to get a chance to do the shootout and obviously nice to get a win, too," Backstrom said with a smile. "That's all that matters. Yeah,...
On3.com

Oklahoma QB Micah Bowens enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma quarterback Micah Bowens has entered the Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. He originally committed to Penn State out of high school before eventually winding up in Norman. The 5-11 QB should have 3-4 years of eligbility remaining. Bowens played high school football at Las Vegas (NV)...
