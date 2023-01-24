ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck west of Canton Saturday night. Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, died on the scene at 7:43 p.m. The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 243, five miles west of Canton. According to the preliminary...
CANTON, TX
KSST Radio

Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19

January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
PICKTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

89-year-old dead, 3 injured after 2-car crash near Mineola

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 89-year-old man is is dead and three others are injured after a Friday morning crash on Highway 80 near Mineola. According to a preliminary crash report, a Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 around 10:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Impala “failed to yield to the right of […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County

KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
GLADEWATER, TX
KSST Radio

Moore Arrested on Warrants

John David Moore a.k.a. J Deezy was arrested on several warrants around 2am on January 26th, 2023. The 39 year-old Dike resident, who claims to be unemployed in arrest reports, was arrested without incident on Main St in Sulphur Springs. At least two of the warrants are related to a July 2022 arrest.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash

Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy