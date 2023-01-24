Read full article on original website
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on SH 243 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-car crash on Saturday near Canton. According to a preliminary crash report, a Nissan Sentra was attempting to turn east onto SH 243 from CR 2501 when it “made a wide right turn entering the westbound lane.” The […]
1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
Driver pinned inside car after 2-vehicle crash in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A driver was pinned inside their car after a two-vehicle crash in Tyler on Wednesday. The wreck took place around 2:48 p.m. on Bellwood Road and South Lyons Avenues, said the Tyler Police Department. One of the vehicles turned over and the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the fire […]
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck west of Canton Saturday night. Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, died on the scene at 7:43 p.m. The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 243, five miles west of Canton. According to the preliminary...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
TxDOT crews to work on I-20 west of Canton in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will be working on westbound Interstate 20 from mile markers 525 to 521 in Van Zandt County throughout Wednesday. According to the TxDOT Tyler District, the workers will be putting in milled rumble strips in the area just west...
Anderson County deputies seize narcotics, cell phones from vehicle attempting to deliver items to prison
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Anderson County deputies intercepted a car with meth, tobacco, marijuana and 30 cell phones inside that was on its way to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison, officials said in a Facebook post. According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the seizure included over...
89-year-old dead, 3 injured after 2-car crash near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 89-year-old man is is dead and three others are injured after a Friday morning crash on Highway 80 near Mineola. According to a preliminary crash report, a Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 around 10:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Impala “failed to yield to the right of […]
Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Moore Arrested on Warrants
John David Moore a.k.a. J Deezy was arrested on several warrants around 2am on January 26th, 2023. The 39 year-old Dike resident, who claims to be unemployed in arrest reports, was arrested without incident on Main St in Sulphur Springs. At least two of the warrants are related to a July 2022 arrest.
Affidavit: Tyler RV park manager attacked by tenant over water use
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An RV park tenant was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly attacked the park owner. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls about an assault at an RV park in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane on Monday, Jan. 16. When they arrived, deputies said they spoke with the manager who claims he had attempted to confront resident Jon Irvin about his failure to pay his water bill and wasteful use of water. During the confrontation, the manager said Irvin pushed him to the ground, stood on his leg and punched him in the face with a closed fist. The manager said this resulted in him injuring his arm and face, including his eyeglasses being damaged.
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
Tyler man wanted for injury to child arrested after 8-month long search
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested over the weekend after an 8-month long search related to a child injury case where he is alleged to have hit his infant son. Lasabien Ford, 26, was arrested on Saturday after Tyler Police said they were called to the Pinnacle at North Chase apartments in […]
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
23-year-old arrested for alleged vehicle burglary, two outstanding warrants
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly breaking into a vehicle. According to police, they received a call just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday from the 900 block of Campbell Street about reports of a vehicle burglary. A resident said they saw a white man in a dark hoodie […]
