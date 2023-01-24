Read full article on original website
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
JAIL Report for January 24, 2023
Christopher Morgan, 44, Marianna, Florida: Domestic violence by strangulation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. DiQuan Long, 27, Tallahassee, Florida: Trespass occupied structure: Marianna Police Department. Deondras Kenner, 34, Fountain, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Arthur Kelly, 40, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
Tallahassee Police Department officers cleared in West Pensacola Street shooting
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were were involved in a shooting that injured a man on West Pensacola Street in October 2022, were cleared by a grand jury in Leon County.
Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces
Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
Death warrant singed, execution set for Florida man in woman’s 1990 slaying
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Donald David Dillbeck,...
Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools. Updated:...
Grand jury finds officers justified in their use of force during Half Time Liquors shootout
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A grand jury has just cleared two Tallahassee Police officers of any wrongdoing the night of a shootout at Half Time Liquors. Eight people were hurt, and one man was killed when multiple people opened fire in the parking lot on October 29, 2022. Officers shot...
Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education is investigating the Leon County Schools Superintendent after a potential complaint was filed against him by a parent. In a statement to WCTV, Rocky Hanna said that on Christmas Eve on the way to church with his family he received a...
3 teenagers charged in Valdosta armed robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection to an armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The incident happened on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. Valdosta police responded to the 500 block of New Hudson Street after receiving a 911 call that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into someone’s house. There was another 911 call about a man being robbed of a video game console at gunpoint by a group of juveniles. The victim told police he ran and got in his car and the group chased him and shot at his car.
Florida Woman Sentenced To 15 Years For Trying To Arrange Estranged Husband's Murder-For-Hire
During her trial, evidence showed Gretchen Buselli attempted to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A Florida woman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for hiring a friend to kill her estranged husband during a child custody battle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida.
Trial date set for man in relation to death of TPD officer Christopher Fariello
A trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder of three family members and killing a Tallahassee Police Department officer.
Deputies: Man arrested for vehicle theft, warrant in Texas
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody for a charge in Jackson County and a separate charge in Texas, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 23, deputies say a call was made to Caverns Road about a theft of a car. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle and the suspect, Jeremy Jarrod Godwin.
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police. The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the main building when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.
1st APPEARANCE for January 25, 2023
Christopher Morgan: Domestic violence by strangulation- $7,500 bond, no contact with alleged victim. Diquan Long: Trespass occupied structure- $5,000 bond, no bond on previous case. Deondras Kenner: Failure to appear- sentenced to 30 days in jail with purge after 10 days. Arthur Kelly: Failure to appear- Sentenced to six months’...
Something Good - Jan. 23, 2023
The Big Bend and South Georgia are under a slight risk for severe weather. Donald Dillbeck is set to be executed for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, who was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee mall. LCS discusses gender neutral bathroom facility policy. Updated: 16...
Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday
VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
UPDATE: Jury finds Taylor County man guilty of murder
Update at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25: Kenneth Burns was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Taylor County jury. WCTV reporter Savannah Kelly is in the courtroom. Stay with us for any updates. Update at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 25: A jury is now deliberating on whether to convict...
