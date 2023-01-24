TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police. The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the main building when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO