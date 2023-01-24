ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag."The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.
PARKTON, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Montgomery County parents demand more transparency after recent potential drug-related emergencies in schools

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County parents are demanding more transparency following a series of medical emergencies at schools that according to police are possible drug overdoses. A Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) spokesperson says that they have administered naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, the medication designed to rapidly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Charges Dropped For Prince George's County Police Officers Accused Of Double-Dipping: Report

Charges have been dropped against the 13 Prince George's County police officers accused of being involved in a double-dipping scheme, leaving the police department to investigate the claims against the officers internally, reports NBC Washington. New witness statements, as well as detailed records and witness impeachment materials received by the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
