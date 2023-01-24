Read full article on original website
Related
Cheverly Recycling Site Is An ‘Open Dump,’ Attorney General Lawsuit Says
What was supposedly a recycling business in Cheverly, Md., has actually been operating as an illegal trash transfer station and open dump for almost a decade, according to a lawsuit filed by Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown. The business, called World Recycling Company, is located next to the Cheverly Metro...
Residents raise affordability questions about Prince George's redevelopment plans
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A day after Maryland's Stadium Authority was given the green light to move ahead with $400 million in financing for Prince George's County to execute a once in a generation master plan to transform a four-mile long corridor along Central Avenue into a glittering new urban center, residents raised questions.
Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag."The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.
Man assaulted in Montgomery County grocery store says suspect made antisemitic statements
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — One suspect is in custody after police say he assaulted a man at a Gaithersburg grocery store and made antisemitic statements. The Montgomery County Police Department said they responded Wednesday afternoon to the Giant grocery store in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
MPD activates all 4,000+ officers ahead of potential protests in the District this weekend
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated all sworn personnel in order to prepare for possible protests in the District this weekend beginning Friday. MPD was briefed by law enforcement partners of a incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, where five officers were fired and charged with...
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke...
Proposed bills aim to combat "snitching culture," identify mass shooters
Two recent bills in Congress proposed by Maryland politicians look to stop mass shootings and better protect witnesses of crime.
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's entire legal team seeks to withdraw from case
Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's is asking a federal judge to withdraw from representing the former prosecutor in a federal case.
Residents in Prince George's County warned of possible kitten with rabies
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County health department is sending an alert to residents after a rabid cat was found in Suitland, Maryland. The cat was seen playing with a kitten, but that kitten has not been caught, leading to the warning. Around Jan. 8, a...
Drug Kingpin Gets 20 Years For Running Wide-Ranging Fentanyl Distribution Ring In Maryland
A drug kingpin responsible for running the operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Maryland, leading to at least one fatal overdose, will spend time behind bars after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, federal officials announced.Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Thu…
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
Montgomery County parents demand more transparency after recent potential drug-related emergencies in schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County parents are demanding more transparency following a series of medical emergencies at schools that according to police are possible drug overdoses. A Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) spokesperson says that they have administered naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, the medication designed to rapidly...
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: BGE is quietly pushing to control Baltimore’s underground conduit system
“The city loses. BGE would have total control,” says former Mayor Jack Young of the arrangement the company has been crafting with the Scott administration. Baltimore Gas & Electric is working with the Scott administration to find a way to circumvent voters’ wishes and take control of the publicly owned conduit system.
Charges Dropped For Prince George's County Police Officers Accused Of Double-Dipping: Report
Charges have been dropped against the 13 Prince George's County police officers accused of being involved in a double-dipping scheme, leaving the police department to investigate the claims against the officers internally, reports NBC Washington. New witness statements, as well as detailed records and witness impeachment materials received by the...
WBOC
Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
foxbaltimore.com
After legal action warning, City Hall complies with Safe Streets public records request
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City handed over more than 450 pages worth of Safe Streets-related contracts, complying with a public records request made months ago after FOX45 News threatened legal action. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a year ago, looking into how the city...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2