Ex-husband of Matt Barnes' fiancée reportedly files lawsuit over 49ers game spitting incident
Matt Barnes' feud with the ex-husband of his fiancée is reportedly headed to the courts. David Patterson Jr., who was previously married to Barnes' fiancée Anansa Sims, filed a lawsuit against Barnes in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday alleging the former NBA player committed battery, assault and emotional distress during an incident at last weekend's San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys game, according to TMZ.
Heroes, zeros from Chiefs’ AFC Championship win: Travis Kelce played through pain
Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Bengals on Sunday. Hero The legend of Patrick Mahomes grows, as the superstar Chiefs quarterback finally captured his first win against budding rival Joe Burrow. Battling through a high ankle sprain suffered in the AFC divisional round, he completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns, and drew a critical late-hit penalty on one of the few times he had to scramble. Zero Joseph Ossai tackled Mahomes well out of bounds and was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty with 17 seconds left to play, making Harrison...
Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is drawing criticism from a notable NFL peer after a video of him went viral following Sunday’s loss. Pratt and the Bengals saw their season end with a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a game-winning field goal in... The post Micah Parsons takes aim at Bengals’ Germaine Pratt appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joseph Ossai shows accountability for costly Bengals penalty: ‘I’ve got to learn’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s always the other side. Most people never see the other side. When games like Sunday night’s riveting AFC Championship — a 23-20 Chiefs win over the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium — are played, everyone hears the cheers, because the cheers are loudest and they come from the winners. But they rarely see the tears. Inside the cramped and dead-quite losing locker room late Sunday night, Bengals 22-year-old linebacker Joseph Ossai acted more mature than most 32-year-old veterans do in the kind of stressful times he found himself in. Ossai’s name forever will live in infamy in Cincinnati sports lore...
Travis Kelce has message for Cincinnati mayor
Travis Kelce kept quiet during the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but he unloaded after his Kansas City Chiefs got the win. The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Kelce played through a back injury to catch 7... The post Travis Kelce has message for Cincinnati mayor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
