KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s always the other side. Most people never see the other side. When games like Sunday night’s riveting AFC Championship — a 23-20 Chiefs win over the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium — are played, everyone hears the cheers, because the cheers are loudest and they come from the winners. But they rarely see the tears. Inside the cramped and dead-quite losing locker room late Sunday night, Bengals 22-year-old linebacker Joseph Ossai acted more mature than most 32-year-old veterans do in the kind of stressful times he found himself in. Ossai’s name forever will live in infamy in Cincinnati sports lore...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 46 MINUTES AGO